How To Find The Therapist That Is Right For You

The first step towards recovery is recognizing there is a problem that needs to be dealt with, and the next one is finding the right help. Mental health can be considered a top priority we must all strive to take care of. If our mental state is affected, so is our quality of life. Some people may have a harder time controlling that aspect of their lives and may need external help or therapy to accomplish it. Mental health can be impacted by many things: mood disorders, ADHD, anxiety, and suicidal behavior.

Please seek immediate help if you or anyone close to you is showing any signs of suicidal behavior.

To enhance our mental health through counseling, we need a safe environment where we can be our genuine selves. With advancements in technology, more doctors and counselors are opting to offer and market their psychotherapy services online. This helps patients find a good fit for their medical needs that will help them achieve their personal goals and live happier lives.

Here are two options that will help you find the perfect therapist:

Nationwide (U.S.)

Millions of Americans suffer from mental illnesses every year. Many continue their lives enduring the pain and don’t seek help because the process of finding the right option for your treatment can be overwhelming. The company With Therapy provides an easy way to narrow down those options to help you find a psychotherapist or counselor—in the United States—that will be a good fit for you. They offer real-time and personalized results with the information you provide via a chat-like questionnaire.

Once you complete their questionnaire, you will be prompted with the profiles of your counseling matches. You can even schedule an appointment through their user-friendly online platform. Their therapists offer a surplus of services such as online therapy, marriage counseling, couples therapy, career counseling, individual therapy, group therapy, and dialectical behavior therapy. They also offer a more holistic approach through functional medicine, transpersonal therapy, and yoga. With Therapy simply listens to what you’re going through and provides you with a solution.

In Washington DC

Like the previous company, Therapy Group of DC will help you find your perfect match. Their services are offered specifically in the Washington DC area. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have transformed all of their services into online therapy—or teletherapy—to better serve you from the comfort of your home. Their approach goes beyond bringing your mental health to normality. They go beyond that in a supportive environment with your assigned licensed therapist to guarantee your significant improvement. These DC therapists will work with you closely to treat any issues related to anxiety or depression to help you rebuild hope and enjoy life again. They offer therapy for marriages, couples, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Additionally, they will tap into your interests to help pave the way to your ideal career.

Therapy Group of DC is comprised of teletherapy-certified therapists—self-proclaimed “DC Therapist Nerds”—of diverse backgrounds who help promote inclusion. They also free you from completing any out-of-network reimbursement paperwork and take care of it themselves. You can also schedule your appointment and make payments through their website. In addition, they offer group sessions that can help sharpen your social skills in a new way. Lastly, if they can’t match your needs with one of their therapists, they will seek one for you outside their immediate network.

Patients that go through with the necessary therapy have shown significant improvements in their daily lives. Your adherence to the process is key to see a significant difference in your healing process. Don’t wait any longer—it’s a good day to get the help you deserve.