How to Fit Working Out Around Your Professional Schedule

We know that working out is an essential part of staying healthy and encouraging positive lifestyle changes, but unfortunately, working full time can make it incredibly difficult to get up and get active. For manual laborers and those who are on their feet all day, such as hospitality and retail employees, they get their steps in and keep moving as part of their job, so not hitting the gym after work isn’t as much of an issue for these people.

That being said, the same isn’t true for office workers. In fact, one in seven office workers say that they haven’t exercised at all for 16 months at a time. Given the sedentary nature of working in an office, this means very little in the way of physical activity is being done, and this can have a hugely negative impact on overall health.

Working an office job is sometimes seen as easy, but it’s incredibly mentally taxing and this means many people simply don’t have the motivation. In addition, looking at a screen every day can incur feelings of tiredness, making it all the more difficult to muster up the energy to work out at the end of the day.

If you’re an inactive worker struggling to find the time to weave exercising into your life due to the demands of your job, here are some tips you can take on board to get more active.

1. Change your commute

Many of us fall into the trap of driving to work, even if we only live a few miles away. Provided there’s good lighting and it’s safe to do so, there’s no reason why your workout can’t become your commute. Try cycling or walking to work. This will get your heart rate up, your limbs moving, and can even help you feel more energized and ready to tackle the day.

2. Treat workouts like meetings

You wouldn’t bail on an important work meeting because then you’d be letting people down, so why let yourself down by not sticking to your workout plans? Pencil in time to workout like you would any other meeting. If it’s in your diary and you have the time set aside to do it, get into the habit of sticking to the plans you’ve made.

3. Use your lunch break wisely

Not everyone has long lunchbreaks, but if you have an hour or so, try and get out for a walk. It’s harder when you have a shorter amount of time because you need to make sure you eat as well, but those with longer lunch breaks can certainly look to do a few laps on the block to get active. If you’re into running, you could even go on a short run! In addition, if you work from home, why not do a few trips up and down the stairs – even if it’s just for 10 minutes or so.

4. Do shorter, harder workouts

Along the same wavelength as trying to squeeze workouts into your lunch breaks, try and aim for shorter, harder workouts. You don’t need to spend an hour sweating away at the gym to see results, HIIT workouts are just as effective, if not more so, and they can be done in as little as 15 minutes. To help you muster up the energy to do a HIIT workout, it may be worth looking into supplements like Innovapharm to allow you to produce more energy.

Summary

Working out a full-time worker can be difficult, but hopefully these tips have helped to give you some inspiration on how you can remain active, even with a busy professional schedule.