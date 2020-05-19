Dr. Matt Boente – Common Medical Myths Debunked

I have been friends with the good Dr. Matt Boente for many years now and throughout that time I have also had the great pleasure of making friends with some of his colleagues. I never had what it took to become a doctor, neither the desire or the intelligence, but I have always had an enormous amount of respect for the job that they do. In fact I potentially have more respect than most given the stories which I have heard and the things that I have seen as a result of being very good friends with someone in the profession.

There are a number of myths which surround being a doctor and I want to do my best today to dispel those myths.

Doctors Are All Loaded

One of the most common myths which I hear is that all doctors are incredibly wealthy, this just isn’t true. In fact although being a doctor is one of the highest paid jobs in the country, it is important to remember why that figure is slightly skewed. Within the practice of being a doctor, especially a specialist, there is great scope to earn very good money, but that generally comes after 25 years have blood, sweat and tears, those high salaries alter the average figure and bring it up far higher than the real average amongst junior doctors, they have the chance to earn a lot, but not for a while.

Jack of All Trades

It is true that a doctor is excellent at understanding the human body and whilst they are able to spot certain signs and activities within the body which may be causing problems, they are not able to address every aspect of the body with maximum knowledge or professionalism. An oncologist will have a pretty hard time performing brain surgery and a pediatrician is going to probably have some issues repairing someone’s face with plastic surgery. General knowledge?Yes, experts in everything? No.

Off The Clock

We know that doctors do work extraordinarily long hours, that is most certainly not a myth, but the idea that a doctor ever clocks off just isn’t true, after all, they have taken an oath. I can tell you from first hand experience that if someone has a problem and there is a doctor in the near vicinity then it doesn’t matter if they are drunk, in the middle of a meal or trying to bag themselves a date, a doctor is going to respond and immediately they are on the clock, incidentally this probably can help to get dates. It is not just this but doctors must also suffer every friend and family member asking them to review a certain ailment, mark, lump or abnormality on their body, which is why the idea that they ever stop working is nonsense, and I haven’t even began to discuss how much time they invest in studying.

Three myths, successfully debunked.