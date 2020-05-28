Create Quality Content To Boost Your Instagram Followers in 3 Steps

That stat alone should be able to tempt you to use Instagram for your business’s growth and success. However, the success of Instagram needs more than just Instagrammable photos. You will also need to connect your activity to your business goal and attracting the right people to interact and engage with.

To grow your bottom line on Instagram, you need to build a following of interested people who genuinely wish to connect with your business. So, how do you that?

Quality contents.

You can hire an agency like the LosFamos social media marketing agency too create Instagram quality contents for you or do it yourself with the following steps:

1. Set Goals

For your business to achieve success on Instagram, you need to limit your goals and make them specific. Do you want to:

Increase your product sales?

Increase traffic on your website?

Gain new email subscribers?

Once you know what your business goals are, then you can think of the kind of content that supports these goals.

2. Tell Your Story With Pictures

The easiest place you can start is with photos of people, bringing a personal touch to your business. The trick is linking these photos to your goal. If you successfully match these things together, then your posted photos will show your followers a story that conveys a message.

If your goal is to increase sales, you can share images of people using your products. If your goal is to recruit new employees, then you can post your happy employees in action. You can also go with product-focused photos. For instance, if you want to boost sales by increasing interest in the technical specs, then you can post behind the scene pictures of your manufacturing process.

Then, aim to post at least 1 – 2 photos every day and at least 1 video if you can. Regardless of the kind of images you want to share, original photos are crucial. As a photo-sharing network, Instagram users expect you to post original photos and not just some recycled stock images.

3. Interesting Captions and Hashtags

Once you have an image to share, you will need an interesting caption. Be engaging and descriptive and make sure to put the best information first so that it is easily visible in your followers’ news feed.

Hashtags should not be forgotten. They are somewhat a catalog system that can help you connect with a new audience.

What would users search if they were looking for content like yours? Come up with a list of all relevant hashtags that can make your content easier to find. Then, search them on Instagram.

See how other hashtags are used with them and determine if they are relevant to your goals and business. General hashtags may have a wider reach however, you will not be able to reach a targeted audience. Your objective is to be discoverable by the right audience, so make sure to choose specific hashtags.

So, how many hashtags should you use?

At least 5 – 15 seems to work best.

Now, if you want to stand out a bit more, you can place these hashtags in a comment instead of directly with the image.

Lastly, don’t forget the geo location feature on your posts. This is particularly important for the traditional brick and mortar businesses where you want people to come and visit your physical store.