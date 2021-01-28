Dr Curtis Cripe – Why Your Physical Health is More Important Than Ever

As the pandemic is once again taking a grip of the world and cases rise faster than we have yet seen, this is now the most important time for us all to stay home and follow the rules around mask wearing and social distancing. Once again we are seeing lockdowns all over the world, and again we have to occupy ourselves and do all that we can to get through this. Much like last year, many experts like Dr Curtis Cripe are warning about the importance of looking after your physical health, and here is why it is essential that you do so during lockdown.

Getting the Virus

This is a virus which has been found in all corners of the globe and we all have to entertain the possibility that we will get it. Of course the hope is that we do not get it, or that we are asymptomatic, but there are no guarantees that this will be the case. The reality is that of those people who have had the virus, those who have been hit worse with symptoms are those who are unhealthy, overweight or have pre-existing conditions. Making sure that you are in good physical health now will help you should you contract the virus.

Temptations

Of course being stuck at home so much does mean that there is a lot of temptation to overindulge, and that is why physical health is so much more important when we are locked down. That temptation is even greater given the cold days and the dark nights, which really can increase the chances of you going for comfort food. If you are able to switch your focus however and start exercising more, then you will be far less likely to want to indulge in anything.

Mental Fragility

Good physical health is directly connected to your mental wellbeing and given that this is a time whereby so many of us are facing mental health issues, now is the opportune time to make sure that we are heavily focused on our physical health. When we are working out regularly and eating well, we can get those lovely little kicks of dopamine which make us feel good, and we can also count on increased confidence, which leads to positivity.

Losing Calories

We burn so many calories in our daily lives when things are normal, and sadly now, given this way of life, we just don’t get to burn what we used to. This is why it is even more important that we are fully focused on physical health at home, so that we can still continue to burn those calories which we used to from our daily lives.

Ultimately this is about making sure that you are as fit and healthy as possible whilst we are locked down. This will help you out in so many ways and we should all be mindful of how we are living with regards to physical health.