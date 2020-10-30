7 Easy Tips For a Healthier Lifestyle

As the seasons change, people generally start thinking about changes they can make to their lifestyle. In Spring, everyone starts making plans for how to get that perfect beach bod over the course of a few months. In Autumn, it’s time to pack it in and prepare for getting through the darkest part of the year without putting on too many pounds.

However, we often do not stick to the changes we intend to make—which is why we find ourselves in the same cycles year after year. We all have our reasons for ditching our resolve to lose twenty pounds or quit using tobacco; but we have a better chance of sticking to our choices when the changes we make are simple and clear.

Check out these simple ways to make your lifestyle healthier one small, manageable step at a time.

1. Get Yourself Balanced

There are lots of reasons why you might struggle to keep up the changes you’re trying to make in your life, and any sort of imbalance just makes things harder. CBD is one thing you can add to your daily routine that does not require a whole lot of extra thought. Even better when it comes in the form of a tasty snack!

The best Verma Farms CBD gummies are delicious and discreet, and you can munch on them any time, day or night, for a boost in your wellness and a return to homeostasis. CBD helps reduce anxiety and promotes a good night’s sleep. Two things you need in order to help you make the right decisions in life.

2. Get Your Beauty Sleep

A lack of sleep will make you irritable, keep your body from repairing itself, and ruin your ability to think clearly. Sleep is one of the most important changes you can make in your life in order to be your healthiest. Try to get at least eight hours every night.

If you have trouble falling asleep, try one or more of the following:

Turn off your screens an hour or two before bed

Drink comforting chamomile or lavender tea

Listen to soothing music

Take a warm bath

Massage some soothing CBD cream into your skin to help relax your muscles

Meditate

Do some bedtime yoga

3. Stay Hydrated

Did you know that if you are thirsty, you may already be dehydrated? Staying hydrated flushes out waste in your bloodstream, keeps your organs working properly, lubricates your joints, and protects against infections. If you find yourself having trouble thinking, in a bad mood, struggling to sleep, or in more pain than usual, try drinking a tall glass of water.

Making sure you drink enough water in a day may be easier than you think. Just incorporate drinking water into your usual daily activities. Start your day by drinking a whole glass, sip throughout the day. Drink another whole glass after you work out, and one at lunch and dinner. You may want to slow down in the evening, though. You don’t want your water habit to get in the way of your sleep.

4. Connect With Nature

Spending even ten minutes outside can lower your blood pressure and give you a reason to smile. It may be getting too cold to get out for longer than that, but try to go outside every day with intention. Bonus points if you have Fido with you. Spending time with your pet is another boost in wellness that you just can’t get anywhere else.

5. Connect With Friends

Being busy already makes it difficult enough to reach out to your loved ones, but being in the midst of a pandemic intensifies the challenge. However, it’s more important than ever to make sure you are getting some time in to laugh, share stories, and get and offer support with your friends.

6. Remember the Ten-Minute Rule

If you are struggling to be motivated to work out or do anything else that is good for you, try to do it for just ten minutes. Then see how you feel after that. If you find that you are still unmotivated, quit. At least you got ten minutes in. You may find after ten minutes that you can handle another ten.

7. Take Up Meditation

Meditation can bring down your heart rate and blood pressure, put you into a more relaxed state, and even prevent memory loss. When you meditate on a regular basis, you may find yourself automatically making better decisions that promote your own personal wellness and the wellness of others. If you struggle with the idea of sitting still for more than 30 seconds, try this simple exercise to start:

Breathe in for a count of four

Hold it for a count of four

Breathe out for a count of four

Hold it for a count of four

Do that twice and you just sat still for a total of 32 seconds. Next time, increase the number of times you do the sequence or the amount of time you spend on each step. Whatever feels good for you is the right way to do it.