4 Disease Fighting Foods for Pets Including CBD Oil

When people get sick with anything simple from a cold to the flu or a fever, most of us know what to reach for in our kitchen cupboards to help us feel better, which can include anything from making a hot-toddy, to grabbing a piece of ginger and putting it into our mouth. Well, for those who do not like medication anyway. When pets get sick, however, we take them straight to the veterinarian who prescribes an antibiotic or medication of some sort, perhaps some other forms of treatment, but rarely do you find them prescribing things that are in our kitchen.

Enter the pet owner! Besides taking your pooch to the doctors to get treated, there are also things that we, as responsible and caring pet owners can do, to help treat them, whilst trying to keep them away from any harmful chemicals inside of medication that we may not like them to have. But don’t be too sure that you will never need the medication. Sometimes it is the only thing that can help.

In any case, even if you meant to give your pup some medicine for when he is not feeling well, there are things you can give him for the natural world, to help fast forward the healing process. This article taps into five of the most common things you can give him or her to help them out.

Let’s dive right into this fascinating subject.

A Fresh Fish (and Fish Oil) A Day. Foods that are rich in things such as omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids have been the center of discussion for a very long time, concerning health issues. Researchers, doctors, and even veterinarians have seen major improvements in things such as joint disease, inflammation, kidney ailments, and more in pets just by introducing them with this.

You could argue that pet food does contain this in it, so why to buy it separately, however, the thing to note is that not all pet food is pure. Just like not all human food is pure. On top of that, the amount of fish or fish oils in the dog’s food is very minimal, which means you would have to give them a large quantity to see even a smidgen of difference in their disease or any beneficial effect on them what so ever.

Giving them the pure components is always the best option without any doubt and making sure you source it from a reputable place is of course something to keep as a priority. Especially this category, when giving them fish can contain traces of mercury, so one needs to be very careful where you get it from. Salmon is also the best and safest option to give him, and if he doesn’t like the taste, opt for flaxseed, which is also high in Omega-3 and alpha-Linolenic acid.

Perhaps you can also give them supplements instead. Also, something to buy from a well-reputable and high-standard certified provider. Many of the ones we find in health food stores are created for human consumption and of very high doses which can be harmful to pets, so giving them yours is not an option. Instead, consult the veterinarian or vet nutritionist first and they can recommend a few good ones.

A Colorful Array of Vegetables. Yes, you’re on the roll now! We’re adding some colorful vegetables to the plate and they will be loving it. Giving them just about any vegetable may not be the best thing for them, however, you can add some things like carrots, which have been proven to be very beneficial in dogs including a study done on Scottish terriers https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16013542/ to see that it may decrease something as serious as bladder cancer. Always opt for leafy green and yellow veggies.

In the study above it was seen that the dogs that were fed vegetables 9and vegetable supplements) at least three times a week saw a significant reduction in this development of TCC (transitional cell carcinoma). It could be that phytonutrients in the foods had something to do with it. Other options you can include are squash, collard greens, turnip greens, swiss chard, kale, dandelion leaves, spinach, salad greens, and even sweet potato and pumpkin. It is sure to be a treat for them!

Why not throw in some fruits too? Blueberries, strawberries, and bananas came up as winners in this category.

Get Some Fiber Going. If you or your dog is vegetarian, there are a few high-fiber options you can give it that include Chia seeds, psyllium, and flax seeds, also oatmeal and lentils can make for good sources in this category.

It can help a canine feel full, so if you need him to maintain a steady weight, this would be a good idea. Obesity has been known to shorten pets’ lives not to mention affect their health in detrimental ways causing them to suffer from respiratory diseases, liver and joint issues, and an array of diseases. It could be in their genes or it could be the owner’s fault for feeding it too much.

Just like humans, a healthy gut in pets is linked to a healthier life and a healthy immune system that fights diseases successfully.

Fiber can play a part in strengthening the immune system and keeping their gut microflora active and well maintained. Adding food groups such as guar gum, husks, oatmeal, beet pulp, and grains can help towards this. However, giving them too much, is also not a good thing, as it can cause them discomfort from gas and flatulence. So, keep this food group minimal. Instead of three times a week, make it once.

Add Some CBD Oil. Neither a fruit nor a vegetable but rather a plant. We have left the best for last. CBD deserves a page just for its magnificent benefits and healing properties. It has been seen to be the be-all and end-all of cures when it comes to our pets.

It has been researched to find ways in treating an assortment of different health issues and diseases, and this official site can tell you a lot more about this. To recap it can alleviate symptoms of things such as seizures, inflammation, pain, joint and mobility issues, certain types of cancers, anxiety, vestibular disease, diabetes, and the list is endless in pets.

And there you have it. If you didn’t know this by now, now you have no excuse of not knowing.