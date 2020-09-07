What to do if you are injured in an accident at the offshore?

There are several things you should do if you are injured on the job, while on an oil rig, ship, or any other vessel.

First, seek medical attention.

Take photos of the scene and your injuries, if possible.

Look at who witnessed the incident and write down their contact information.

Report the injury to your employer as soon as possible.

Do not sign anything or discuss the details of the accident with anyone other than your doctor and attorney .

Obviously, in some cases, it is impossible if the injury is very serious. But an attorney will tell you that it is better to err by having too much evidence rather than too little.

Maritime law:

Maritime law, also known as maritime law, can help oil rig workers, longshoremen, shipowners, and others who work offshore, obtain compensation for medical expenses and lost wages when they have been injured, regardless of fault. But if you want a better result, you need a lawyer specialized in maritime law on your side.

The Responsibilities of a Maritime Employer

It is the legal duty of an employer to provide employees with a safe workplace. Working at sea carries inherent dangers, but that does not mean that many injuries could not have been prevented if the company had acted responsibly.

Nobody deserves to work in a dangerous place. Employers must keep machinery and equipment up to date, make sure employees are qualified for the tasks they perform and be sure the workplace is free from foreseeable hazards – broken stair rails or damaged safety equipment.

