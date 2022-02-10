Though CBD has only been legal in the United States for a few short years, the market has already grown exponentially in size and visibility. It’s no surprise that many savvy entrepreneurs are looking for ways to get involved. The industry is getting more competitive, but it’s also becoming increasingly profitable. However, operating a CBD business isn’t easy, and you’ll often face challenges other businesses don’t. Packaging CBD products in particular can be tricky if you want to keep your products protected and fresh for your customers. If you need some help, read on to find out what containers are best for CBD flower and edibles.

What containers are best for holding CBD flower and edibles?

Anyone planning to open a CBD business or who is already in the industry will need to think carefully about how they plan to package their products. When you’re talking about CBD flower and edibles, you’ll want to find containers that are childproof, tamper-resistant, and provide a tight seal, like pop top bottles from CoolJarz. They come in a variety of sizes, so you just need to figure out which one is best suited for your product. These pop-tops can hold loose flower, gummies, and many other types of edible products.

Though it isn’t required, you should take the time to look into some eco-friendly packaging alternatives before you opt to purchase containers that use exclusively fossil-fuel plastics. Customers are increasingly interested in purchasing products from brands that they believe share their values, and environmentalism is important to millions of people all over the world. You should look for companies that are socially responsible, sustainable, and that prioritize recyclable products.

Make sure you communicate to your customers that they should check with their doctors before trying cannabis products for the first time. Their doctors can explain how CBD is likely to affect any health conditions they have or how it could interact with their prescription medications.

Is now a good time to get into the CBD business?

Before you get into the business, it’s important that you understand what CBD is. CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of the many cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Hemp and hemp derivatives like CBD were legalized on a federal level in the United States through the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, which created the legal industry that is still thriving today. Believe it or not, experts believe that the CBD industry could be worth more than $20 billion by 2022. Profits seem unlikely to fall anytime soon, and most industry professionals agree that there’s never been a better time to work in cannabis.

There have also been recent developments in CBD research, which will play a big role in the future expansion of the industry. For example, the FDA approved its first drug containing CBD in 2018. Epidiolex was approved to treat seizures caused by two rare forms of epilepsy, Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. A new indication was approved in 2021, making Epidiolex available to patients with tuberous sclerosis complex as well. Consumers and industry professionals are optimistic that this is only the beginning for the versatile cannabis compound.

We still have a lot to learn about CBD, but consumers have responded enthusiastically to its emergence. Products infused with CBD have become best-sellers in the wellness space, and you can find it in everything from cosmetics to coffee. If you’re a cannabis business owner, or hoping to become one, it’s the perfect time to start or expand your cannabis business. The impact that packaging can have on your business is often underrated, but the right choice of packaging materials can help protect your products and the environment at the same time.