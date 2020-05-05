Papa John’s Responding to Coronavirus

No matter which part of the world you’re from, it’s likely that you’re currently practicing social distancing and in quarantine at home caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 across the globe. You’re also having groceries, food items and other essentials delivered to you to avoid contact with other people.

In a new article published in The New England Journal of Medicine, it’s stated that the Coronavirus can live on surfaces anywhere from hours to several days. This leaves us wondering whether ordering takeout food is safe for you and your loved ones. The answer is yes! According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and FDA, there is currently no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 through food. There hasn’t been a documented case of a person getting infected from a surface contaminated with the Coronavirus, according to the CDC. Isn’t this a cause to celebrate and search for a pizza delivery near me to treat yourself and your loved ones to some good pizzas?

With many businesses closed indefinitely until the Virus War is over (which seems like a dystopian future), many restaurants have transitioned to delivery only. To help these local eateries stay afloat, we should support them by ordering takeout. With statement from the CDC and FDA that food borne exposure to Coronavirus is not known to be a route of transmission, we can eat in peace knowing that eating your favorite meals in the comfort of your own home shouldn’t put you at risk of being infected.

During this troubled time, food delivery service companies are offering “no contact” options by leaving meals on porches or doorsteps. Papa John’s pizza is proudly having a contactless delivery option in the light of the current pandemic so that their valued customers can eat in peace at the comfort of their homes.

How Papa John’s Is Handling Your Pizza to Ensure Safety

Papa John’s has SOP on food handling in their kitchens to safeguard their companies and customers. All app and online orders at Papa John’s use No Contact Delivery. A Quality Seal is applied to the lid of the box, so you know it hasn’t been opened or tampered with. Papa John’s has implemented a contactless delivery option that relies on electronic pre-payment, to ensure a hands-free delivery experience.

Rules Employees Are Taking When Delivering Your Pizza

The driver leaves your order outside your door, eliminating the need for direct contact. When the driver is at your door, he knocks or rings your doorbell, then steps back 6 feet so you can collect your order. There is zero contact in Papa John’s delivery as the pizzas are pre-paid and pre-tipped and there’s nothing to sign as well.

Don’t get stuck in the rut being stuck at home. Cheer yourself up with a little treat once every few days during your quarantine stay. Papa John’s pizza deals are hands down delicious and best of all, you can be rest assured that their pizzas are never touched by anyone except you once they come out of the oven and placed in the box.