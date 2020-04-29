5 Must-Have Features Of An Excellent Teacher

The profession of teaching is imparting knowledge to people. It is a skill; you might know but lack the skill to pass on the knowledge to others. A good teacher should be excellent in content delivery with an excellent approach. Students expect a lot from the teacher. 123 term papers prepped a list of 5 Excellent Features of a Super Teacher

Everybody cannot be a teacher. Brilliance in a subject is different from the ability to express the knowledge clearly to the students. Do you want to know the attributes of an excellent teacher? Five of such are presented below.

1. The Objectives Of The Course

In every course, there is an objective and the teacher has to make such objectives very clear right from the start of the course. When you clear the coast, the students will be able to find the right focus during the duration of the course. This will give the student and the teacher a clear sense of direction.

Setting the objectives will make the measurement of progress pretty easy. It makes learning more clear because both teachers and students know what to expect at the end of the day.

2. There Should Be Passion

One cannot leave out this attribute because it will determine how far a teacher will o in the profession. Passion must be shown and exhibited during teaching. The spirit; soul and body should be involved and the students should see that in the body language of the teacher.

The ideal teacher should leave no stone unturned in the desire to pass across knowledge to his students. Assignments should be taken seriously; this passion will get the students excited and they end up putting up outstanding performances in their exams.

3. Class Participation

A good teacher should know how to carry the class along during the class. Teaching should be two-way traffic that involves both the students as well as the teacher. The atmosphere should come alive and the students should be able to contribute during teaching if knowledge is to be truly passed on to the students.

There should be an excellent student-teacher relationship. If the teacher does all the talking by himself; the class will be silent and teaching will be boring. There is the likelihood of distraction setting in and the students will end up not learning anything.

4. Enough Knowledge

A teacher that wants to be in full control of the class should get adequately prepared ahead of the lesson hour. The confidence level of such teachers will drop while in class and the students will easily read this from the teacher’s body language in class.

There are smart students in the class and the teacher is expected to be above the smartest student as far as knowledge in the course is concerned. The teacher is expected to get advanced knowledge about the course.

5. Management Of The Class

You are going to have a collection of diverse sorts in terms of behavioral patterns among the students. The teacher should be in a pole position to ensuring orderliness in the class. All forms of distractions will stand in the way of dissemination of knowledge and should be disallowed by the teacher.

Appropriate punishment to bring erring students back on track should be employed and the teacher should be a good time manager.

Final Take

The teacher has the responsibility of molding the life of the student. The student should be handled with extra caution if results that mattered are to be achieved.