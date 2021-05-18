Nine Law Degree Jobs to Do

Plenty of individuals aspire to pursue a career in the legal profession and enroll for law degrees in colleges. However, getting law degrees never guarantees careers in law in most cases; instead, all it guarantees is a degree besides a probable student loan. It all arises because the legal sector gets flooded with countless law graduates every year, and the available spots often prove limited.

The lack of employment opportunities in the legal fraternity has led to graduates suing their colleges for advertising law as a viable career course in the US. It has become a common issue to the extent that a judge in the Supreme Court in New York ruled against lawyers suing their former colleges about it.

So what jobs can you consider doing as a holder of a law degree in the US?

Job Opportunities to Pursue with a Law degree

You do not need to practice law as a lawyer in the most prestigious law firms in the US as a law graduate. Below, some of the other opportunities to consider.

Professional counseling. You can combine your counseling and law background to comprehend all the stresses law students go through as an expert counselor. Bulwa also attests to this fact where their school got a new member of staff possessing the two. You can also combine this with legal writing job.

Conflict resolution and negotiation. It never becomes a prerequisite to possess a law degree to work in mediation, though knowledge in legal matters can become instrumental in the process of conflict mediation.

Development agencies. Law degrees become instrumental when considering working in nonprofits or nongovernmental organizations. It arises because these organizations work in plenty of countries that a need for law becomes crucial in executing their mandate.

Politics and government. Most politicians possess law degrees, and they entail an entanglement between politics and law. However, lawyers have increasingly diminished their appetite for politics lately.

Finance and banking. Finance represents a solid sector where a law degree can serve you well. You can work in small business, tax or estate business. Additionally, comprehension of law can become instrumental in handling financial matters even when you do not hold any interest in the finance sector.

Entrepreneur. Become an entrepreneur requires no degree, though a law degree can become instrumental in juggling the entrepreneurial ropes when establishing and sustaining a business. You can comprehend and improve your capacity to negotiate your business contracts.

Academia. You can decide to venture into teaching if practicing law proves unappealing. In such instances, you can go into research or teaching to enhance the existing law within the premise of an academic institution.

Writing and journalism

Plenty of people will attest that journalism might represent an unappealing alternate career when you consider the job cuts within this industry. However, as a law graduate, you can decide to venture into this career route as a legal analyst or a television anchor.

Public advocacy can also represent an alluring line if you have strong interests in influencing policy decisions.

Conclusion

Law degrees can become instrumental in propelling your career in diverse directions, especially if you have no interest or lack opportunities to practice law directly.