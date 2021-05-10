5 Glorious Ways to Produce a Satisfied Customer

Are you looking for ways to make your customers feel more appreciated? Do you want to ensure that your company is building its book of repeat business through loyal customers? If so, then you need to find ways to produce a satisfied customer.

Customer satisfaction is an endless job. It requires your brand to provide attention and care for your prospects and customers, regardless of where they are in the customer journey map.

See below for a list of ways that you can start producing satisfied customers with your brand. Doing so will help you nurture your clients, instead of having one-and-done buyers.

1. Focus on SEO

Search Engine Optimization, otherwise known as SEO, is an important key to the customer satisfaction puzzle. It ensures that your customers are happy from the moment they’re exposed to your brand.

For those of you unfamiliar with it, SEO is a marketing tactic that focuses on making your website more attractive for search engines (Google being the top priority).

It involves things such as backlinking, keyword research, keyword optimization, site speed, high-quality content, guest posting, and so much more. It’s used to generate more leads, higher sales conversions, and build customer loyalty with your brand.

How can SEO help boost your retention rate? Think of it this way: when your customer has a question or issue, they turn to Google for advice. Google will send them to a page on your site that answers their question and helps them learn more about your products.

Search engine optimization helps you focus on the customer’s needs ahead of your own. If you want to draw them in, you have to answer their questions. Your content has to be insightful and helpful.

Instead of focusing on the sale, SEO turns the tables and helps you focus on customer satisfaction more naturally.

2. Prioritize Convenience

If you are the owner of a small business or an eCommerce site, your middle name should become “convenience”. That’s how important it is to your customer’s satisfaction rates.

Put yourself in your customer’s shoes for a moment. Is there an easy way to find your product pages? Is your online purchasing process simple or complicated? How easy or difficult is it for your target audience to find your brand?

The aforementioned customer journey map has five different stages: awareness, consideration, purchasing, retention, and advocacy. You need to provide convenience in all five stages to push them along.

Here are a few questions to ask yourself regarding website convenience:

Are there certain complaints about your site that you hear frequently?

Does your content contain a strong call to action?

Do you have credible and up-to-date information on your contact page?

Does your website load in 5 seconds or less?

Is your website mobile-friendly?

Does your website’s layout look simplified and spacious or cluttered and overwhelming?

Do you have multiple forms of content on your site?

Is there a LiveChat feature on your site to assist customers?

Don’t worry, not all of these things have to be fixed overnight. Take the time to work on these one by one.

3. Dive Into Analytics

We know that the words “data” and “analytics” tend to come with negative connotations. But here’s the deal: websites that study and listen to their site’s analytics are the ones that build a satisfied customer base.

Perhaps you have high bounce rates on your product pages and you aren’t sure why. Maybe you’ve noticed a pattern amongst your site visitors that jump off your site, but you can’t pinpoint the reasoning.

Whatever the case might be, it’s time to look behind the scenes. You can invest in AI-powered software for your company and visibly see the sessions that site visitors are having.

With this technology, you can watch all of your website visits and see where they hovered their cursor or what they clicked on. It will enhance your consumer’s digital experience, thus boosting your customer satisfaction as well.

4. Find the True Pain Points

Once upon a time, Febreze was meant to be an industry-changing product that removed bad smells from a customer’s household. Proctor & Gamble spent millions developing this product to find out one thing: that wasn’t the client’s biggest pain point.

Their customers couldn’t tell that Febreze was working or not since they couldn’t tell the difference. If they’d gotten used to the smell of smoke in their home, they never realized it was an issue.

Instead, customers wanted Febreze to be used as the “cherry on top” after cleaning up and washing fabrics. P&G made the adjustment and the rest is history. If you want to increase customer satisfaction, do a deep dive into your customer’s biggest pain points.

5. Watch Customer Reviews Like a Hawk

Like it or not, online reviews rule the roost. For many customers, they will serve as a peek behind the scenes of what it’s like to purchase a product/service from you.

While you can’t always control what customers say, you can control your response to it. If someone has a negative experience, apologize and offer a way for them to contact you for further assistance.

As tedious as it might be, responding to those that take the time to leave a review will make your brand seem more approachable and conscientious.

Grow Your Satisfied Customer Base Today

Now that you have seen several ways to produce a satisfied customer on a more frequent basis, be sure to use these tips effectively.

Start with the feedback you’ve received thus far. Let those guide you on what needs to be fixed and prioritized above all else.

Be sure to browse our website for more articles on how to gain customer satisfaction, as well as many other topics.