Roger Wolfson – A Broad and Successful Career as a Writer

One of my inspirations as a writer is undoubtedly the brilliant Roger Wolfson, and he has been someone who I have tried to emulate in my own scriptwriting career. Roger’s career is absolutely incredible and for a man who started off as an attorney, to then branch out into just about every sphere of writing, is just a series of incredible achievements. Roger has been a speech writer, a scriptwriter, a director, an essayist and an author to name just a few of his incredible achievements.

I think what Roger has done is to serve as a perfect inspiration for all of us who enjoy writing, and here is exactly what we can take from a career such as this.

Thinking Outside The Box

Beyond everything else what Roger has managed to show us all is that you don’t have to just stick to one thing in your career, and that you can in fact branch out at each opportunity. Take his early career as an attorney for example, most people will then go on to spend their time in the legal field. Given Roger’s political ambitions however he then branches out into politics, and later into entertainment using his incredible writing skills. So many of us are guilty of not thinking outside the box, something which Roger has proven to be much easier than many of us consider.

Taking On Challenges

Roger has consistently taken on new challenges when they have come around, he has always sought to test his abilities with various writing projects, and that again is something which certainly inspires. The man himself has stated that there have been some projects and challenges which have totally overwhelmed him, yet in spite of that he has persevered and sought to take on whatever is in front of him. It is a testament to his ability that he has not only taken on these challenges but consistently delivered high quality results. This again should serve as an inspiration to us all, that we should always seek to accept new challenges which are going to help us to grow and improve.

The Gift of Penmanship

Above all else what Roger has showcased throughout his incredible career is that if you work hard on your craft, you really can take it anywhere. Roger may very well have a wonderful gift with the pen, but that is not what has catapulted him into some of the most incredible jobs. What Roger has done from a very early age was understanding the gift that he had, and then used his desire and passion to sharpen his ability. This is why Roger has been able to lend that pen to all of these incredible projects and consistently deliver outstanding results, be it on the screen or on the page.

Roger can certainly serve as an inspiration to us all, and especially to those of us who enjoy writing. The key is hard work, an open mind and the willingness to take on challenges.