Roger Wolfson – What You Need To Write Your Own Film

When we look around at some of the great TV and film writers of our time, it is easy to assume that they have large teams around them to help with their work. What many of you may not know however is that people like Roger Wolfson do so much of their writing work alone, which makes the high quality of content that they deliver even more special. There are so many inspiring stories out there of movies which have been created by individuals on their own, and this is something which you can do too, depending on how passionate you are.

The likes of Roger Wolfson have this in their blood, and perhaps you have the same in yours. If you want to make that movie, here is what you’ll need to write it.

Research

Even the very best writers don’t just pick movies out of their heads and write them all down, they will more often than not depend heavily on the research which they have carried out. Going back to the example of Roger Wolfson, he is an educated attorney and he has contributed heavily towards writing for legal TV shows. In spite of his experience and his education however, he will still go back and carry out research before he puts pen to paper. This is the level of detail which you should be seeking, no matter what you are writing about.

Dedication

The reason why you will need dedication to do this is that it cannot take you 5 years to complete. If this is the case then the movie will never be what you originally wanted it to be, because of how you will change during that time. If you are genuinely passionate about this then you have to commit to it fully, to put everything else to one side and to focus all of your energy on giving this movie script all of you.

Work Ethic

Beyond the imagination and the creativity which you need to write your own film, you will also need to ensure that you have a committed work ethic. This is something which you should look to treat like a job, writing in shifts at the same times each day. If you only write when you have time then you are not going to be able to get yourself into the headspace which you need to in order to deliver a project of this size.

Honest Feedback

And finally it is going to be important that you have someone who you can go to who is going to be prepared to give you brutally honest feedback. This is not to say that you have to pay attention to this of course, but you will have to ensure that you can gain some level of honest opinions, given to you in a constructive way. Without this you may simply find someone who will tell you that everything is great, even when it is not.

Work hard, stay creative and be fearless.