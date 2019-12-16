Getting Rid of Junk When You’re Moving House

When you are moving to a new home, you are concerned about packing everything you need to take to your new place. Even if the idea of moving is exciting, it can be exhausting. Think about wrapping, protecting, and boxing everything!

If you haven’t cleared out the junk beforehand, the task is more daunting and time-consuming because you have to separate the trash from the items you are taking to your new home.

Nevertheless, here are practical and useful ways to go about it. Follow these suggestions and you will have fewer items to pack and unpack.

Sell the items you do not need

For sure, you will have several items you have forgotten that you own, stuff that you do not need or rarely use but is still functional, and things that will not fit in your new home. Moving house is costly, so why not earn some extra cash? You can organize a garage sale. You have to announce the sale at least one week in advance to notify people, while you sort the items and price them.

If you have more valuable items that you collected through the years, including family heirlooms that you do not want to take with you, it is better to contact an estate sale company. The company will organize the estate sale and charge you a commission. An estate sale is a good option because you can focus on other things that require your attention.

You can also try Craigslist and eBay to sell your items if you have ample time to do it before your moving date, as you need to handle the shipment. You want to do it in your old home instead of packing the sellable items and bringing them to your new home, which may end up cluttering your space yet again.

Donate

Get in touch with your local church and inquire if they accept donations of clothing or furniture. You can do the same with your community center. Some organizations, like the Salvation Army, will even pick up the items themselves. However, see to it that you get in touch with them well in advance. They are meticulous about what things they want to take, so it is better to have a backup plan.

Check with your family and friends since some of them may be need an item that you want to discard.

Junk or trash them

After you have sold or donated most of your stuff, there will be some junk left behind, which you can throw away as trash. If it is just a few items and your community allows it, you can leave the items in the garbage.

However, if the quantity is sizable, it would be more economical and safer to have a Miami junk removal company do it for you. They will send a truck and workers to get the items from your home. They are a professional junk removal company you can trust.

