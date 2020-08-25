Settling a Car Accident without Insurance? Here’s what to know

Accidents are traumatizing, and no one would ever wish to get involved. It damages property, along with causing harm to those involved, sometimes death. Sometimes the inconvenience may be great, needing police, and lawyer intervention. Most collisions involving another car don’t leave one with injuries. However, you will have to spend money on repairing damaged parts of your vehicle and even compensate the other driver if you were the at-fault party. Also, it can be overwhelming if you have to deal with the other driver’s insurance provider. But don’t worry, settling with the other driver doesn’t need the involvement of insurance firms.

So, do you need to settle the accident with or without insurance companies?

The best thing to do after an accident would be to consult a professional. This will help you if you aren’t sure of what to do. An experienced car wreck attorney will tell you the best decision that suits your case, usually at no fee. The process will involve financial recovery and protection of your future.

No insurance? How can you settle a car without it?

During a car accident, the at-fault party should be liable for the damages that occurred. Some cities even require you to keep liability insurance. It is auto insurance that covers any injury and damage to property. The insurance company that the at-fault party registered with settles with the victim in the absence of an attorney. You may have auto insurance, although it is not necessary to use them to cover an accident.

Check out the following before you decide to use insurance companies or not.

Accident severity – It only makes sense to exclude insurance companies if the accident is minor. Bodily damages suffered due to an accident can be costly to treat; hence you may need an insurance cover to cater to such. Some injuries are minor and may not need to involve your insurance provider in claim filing. If you do so, you may spend more. A mechanic can tell you if your car damage is minor and if it doesn’t require you to involve your insurance provider.

Accident intricacy – Sometimes, it may be difficult to tell who is the at-fault party in the accident. This may cause disagreements hence requiring lawyers and insurance firms to get involved. Simple accidents amicably can prevent spending money and save both party’s time.

The other party’s conduct – Both parties must agree if they want to settle the car accident without involving lawyers and insurance firms. However, think twice when a driver offers you instant cash or directs you to repair your car at a specific mechanic shop. The costs could be more and may need insurance intervention. Both of you can also agree to file claims with your insurance company based on the accident. This is important if you want to get a coverage claim from them.

Before you settle your accident, ask yourself these questions. Is it the right thing to do based on the severity of the accident? Are you sympathetic because a relative or friend is the at-fault party and would like to settle it privately? Are you the only cause of the accident? Taking photos of the damage after an accident is a great way of exchanging information with the other party. Ensure you retain all relevant documents concerning the accident to help you budget for the expenses if you don’t want to use insurance. Ensure you have a legally binding document to know your payment terms, signed by you and the other party involved in the accident.

Conclusion

Surviving a car accident brings lots of questions on what action to take next, especially if it wasn’t your fault. Minor damages can be solved by both parties agreeing to settle things amicably minus the need for insurance. Sometimes both parties may involve lawyers and insurance companies if the situation gets out of hand. This is why Atlanta car wreck lawyers handle complicated cases to ensure their clients get just and fair outcomes in injury cases. Most of these lawyers give information at no fee to let you know what to expect if you intend to proceed.