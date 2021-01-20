Hit the Bull’s eye! Win it big with tricks from the seasoned players!

Everyone dreams and wants to win the lottery, don’t we?

But is anyone willing to put in the efforts that may increase the odds of winning, despite knowing how low the chances of winning are? Is anyone willing to play strategically and do as much as possible to be the winner of that lottery?

If you are willing to, then I got some news for you!

We have some big tricks for you from seasoned players that have been tested (and succeeded) so that you can be one of those winners too! Let’s see them!

Join a lottery pool

Many people believe that purchasing additional tickets can increase your odds of winning.

And while that may be true, it is not something that everyone can afford. It obviously isn’t a cheap trick and also does not guarantee a win.

Therefore, instead of playing solo, why not consider joining an existing pool or start your own pool with your friends or colleagues.

That way, you can multiply your chances of winning without investing much and while having so much fun!

A cheaper and more fun way to increasing your odds of winning – yes, please!

Strategically pick your numbers.

Let us give you some statistical tips while picking your numbers that can improve your chances of winning.

Do not go for consecutive numbers. Try going for random numbers and make sure that the total sum of your five numbers is 104 to 176, as according to the statistics, 70% of jackpots fall in this range.

Do not go for numbers that fall in the same group or has a similar last digit.

Do not go for specific dates as they only go up till 31. If you have more options after these, go for those as it can improve your chances significantly.

Once you pick a combination of numbers, stick to those numbers and don’t keep changing every time you play it. Your chances of winning the lottery with the current number are the same as any other number; why bother changing, and why not stick with the current one?

Experienced players suggest picking unusual numbers so that you wouldn’t have to split the winnings if you win.

According to a statistics professor at the Southern University, Dr. Min Su Kim, 20 is the most drawn red ball number over the last ten years. The next more common winning numbers are 2, 31, 35, and 37.

Choosing numbers from all sections can increase your chances of winning!

Play second-chance games

Don’t throw away your ticket so quickly if you didn’t win it.

Hold on to that ticket!

There might be a chance that there is a bonus drawing, and you could get lucky!

Several games hold second-chance games where you can still win some prizes and cash! It might not be a big prize, but you can still stick around for a few cash or a few prizes that keep you motivated for the next game!

Pick newer games

You can check websites to see if a new game has been introduced so you can play in that one. Since they are new, they will have fresh new prizes, and you can be the first to get your hands on those! (If you get to the store the fastest, obviously!)

Games with less competition!

Think about it – a game with fewer players will automatically mean that your chances of winning are here.

For example, if there are five players, your odds of winning are 1/5. But if there are 500 players, your odds of winning are 1/500. Get it?

So why not go for small or local lotteries that have fewer customers so you can be the winner?

Obviously, the prizes won’t be as big as in the bigger competitions, but hey, your chances of winning are higher! If your priority isn’t big prizes, then this trick is definitely the one for you.

You can go to stores that have fewer customers so that you can be one of those few ones and actually have a chance of winning.

Keep checking your state’s website.

You should keep an eye on your state’s website to see what prizes have already been claimed and which ones are unclaimed so that you don’t waste your time anywhere.

If you live in Texas, a good website for you would be The Lottery Parakeet. Over here, you can find the results and get your hands on various tickets from all over the world – all at the comfort of your home.

So before you head out to purchase that ticket, make sure you check the state’s website!

Recheck your numbers, please!

People have indeed lost their million dollars’ jackpot just because they didn’t check their numbers properly and ended up thinking they lost.

Yes, that is right!

Don’t let that happen to you, please.

When the results are released, check and match the numbers one, two, three, or a hundred times to make sure if you really lost or not.

Besides, don’t be so quick to throw away your losing tickets – you can go for the second-chance games as well that many games offer.

Some additional tips from a 7-time winner

Buy more tickets if you want to increase your probability.

Form a lottery syndicate. You can gather money from the lottery players and have a better chance of winning.

Look for unpopular games at odd timings. You will have less competition as well.

Keep in mind every number in the lottery has an equal chance of being the winning number.

Play the right games!

Leave it on luck

In the end, what we will say is keep in mind that it is a lottery game and that the probability of winning it is not so high.

So treat it like a game, don’t spend too much money on it, and don’t be disheartened if you don’t win it! You always have more chances, right?

Good luck to you all!