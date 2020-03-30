Good Ways to Make Extra Money in College

Studying at a college does not come cheap. Even if you’re on scholarship or you have access to loans and grants, you still need to spend on other academic-related expenses. But the good news is that there are several ways to earn money on campus.

Regardless of your schedule or time, some opportunities or apps provide easy options to earn a few extra cash to cater for some of your needs on campus. This article will show you six easy ways to make some extra bucks in college.

Six easy ways to make money in college

1. Apply for a work-study job.

There are several part-time jobs that you can apply for on campus. These jobs are funded by the government, are designed with your academic calendar and schedule in mind. The gigs include administrative positions in any of the offices on campus or working as a receptionist. Submitting the relevant credentials to school authority will get you qualified for a work-study job on campus.

2. Educate other students

If you’re exceptional at any or a subject, you should consider tutoring one of your classmates or any other student. You can look up opportunities at the offices in charge of employment, department offices at your institution and other schools within your locality. Furthermore, you can register to be a tutor at popular academic sites such as Tutor.com,Tutorvista.com, VIPKID, Chegg Tutors, and other. These sites are reliable and you also determine the rate of payments.

3. Pick up driving jobs

You can become a driver if you have access to a good vehicle. Nowadays, there are sites like Uber and Lyft that make it easy to pick up driving jobs. The good thing about working through such sites is that you not only get to work as your own boss, but you can be flexible with your schedule.

4. You can go on errands or Make food delivery.

Many people are are looking for certain help and are willing to make payment for such services. You can register do all the tasks for the people in your area via services like TaskRabbit. Some of the everyday functions are as follows; installing TVs, assembling furniture, or going to the shop.

Food delivery is a lucrative business that is widely accepted with the advent of apps like Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, and delivery of grocery with the use of Amazon and Instacart. You can join these services online by registering with them and then set your working schedule.

5. Apply for a pet sitting job or house sitting job.

There are many popular sites like Care.com and Rover that connect homeowners with a potential online pet or homesitters. A lot of people out there will make payment to a person that is capable of staying in their house and looking after things when they outside their city. This can include simple tasks like picking up mail or other jobs like looking after their pets.

6. Try editing and proofreading of your peer’s papers.

Many students find it challenging and are looking for help with essay. Hence if you have a strong background in content writing, you can help to proofread or edit the essay of other students in exchange for an agreed sum of money. Offering this kind of service is an excellent way to make a few extra bucks.

Final words

Besides these six ways, other jobs can make you some cool bucks in college. Every student needs to engage in at least one side hustle that can help them take care of some of their college bills. You must, however, consider how this jobs will fit into your schedule to avoid clashes with your classwork