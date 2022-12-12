Top Tech Gadgets to Buy This Year

Are you looking forward to buying some new gadgets this year? Are you thinking about purchasing a drone or a smartwatch?

Gadgets are great little devices that enhance our lives in ways big and small. They also come at a price tag that’s sure to put a dent in your budget. The average consumer spends over $1,200 every single month on their phone alone. If you want to save some cash, then you should consider these top 11 tech gadgets that you can get at low prices.

Google Chrome cast – $35

The Chromecast is a very affordable device for streaming video from your smartphone, tablet or laptop. It works with most popular apps like Netflix, Hulu Plus, HBO GO, YouTube and more. The best part of it all? You don't need to buy any additional hardware and its price will be even lower when you pre-order it before July 31st.

Apple Air Pods – $159

Air pods offer wireless earbuds with incredible sound quality and amazing comfort. When they work, you won’t find better-sounding headphones than the AirPods. But if there’s one thing that AirPods do poorly, it’s wireless connectivity. To make up for this shortcoming, Apple included a Lightning connector which allows you to charge them through your iPhone or iPad.

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch -$150

Fitbit Ionic is a stylish smartwatch that offers excellent fitness tracking features such as heart rate, GPS and sleep monitoring. The watch doesn't require charging once fully charged and will last for 24 hours on a full battery. This makes it ideal for gym bunnies who love to track data while working out.

Sonos One Speaker – $199

Sonos One is a speaker that connects with your existing WiFi network. Once connected, you have access to thousands of music stations streamed directly from artists, labels and podcasts. There are no subscription fees and it only costs about $20 per month to stream unlimited content.

Philips Hue White Ambiance LED Bulbs – $50

We have all been told time and again by friends and family that we shouldn’t leave lights on at night. However, many of us still forget to turn off our bulbs and as a result, waste energy. Philips Hue White Ambiance bulbs help to reduce your electricity bill by reducing the amount of lighting that gets left on overnight.

In conclusion, these are some great tech gifts for the people in your life. Whether they are gamers, social media junkies, technophiles, movie buffs, sports fanatics, or just everyday geeks, they would surely appreciate having any of these gadgets.