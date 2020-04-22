The Most Important Lessons When Restoring a Classic Luxury Car

Creative lifestyles have brought about more hobby shows on TV. When you channel surf on any given day, for sure, you will chance upon various home improvement, party planning, craft-making, and ride upgrade programs.

Among these shows, quite popular among men are those focused on style-izing vehicles. MTV’s “Pimp my Ride” reruns still have a lot of fans, and the different car restoration shows on the History, Discovery Channel, and BBC enjoy loyal viewership, as well. Indeed, a lot of people find great joy in turning a useful product such as a car into a greater thing of beauty.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise if some car owners, at one point, purchase an old luxury car to restore. It presents itself as a challenging yet fulfilling project, especially when the restoration yields the exact results they desire.

Auto experts, however, say that before deciding on a luxury car restoration, it’s imperative to study the project as thoroughly as possible. This includes having a realistic understanding of one’s financial capability and stress tolerance level. Remember, the more complicated the project is, the more money you have to direct toward it, and the more anxious and stressed you might feel.

More Lessons to Learn About Classic Luxury Car Restoration

If you have the budget and are personally ready to take on a car restoration project, there are still a few things to take into consideration to ensure your success with this endeavor. Here are five more lessons to learn.

1. It’s best to buy a popular luxury car to restore.

The advantage of opting for a popular classic car is that brand specialists are more accessible. When you’re restoring a pricey luxury car, you should only entrust it to people who are not just knowledgeable about it but are also trained to repair and restore it.

It would be to your great convenience if the specialists for the car can be found right in your city. Otherwise, it will be a massive hassle for you to keep up with the project — just going to the service center can take up too much of your time.

Therefore, if you wish to restore a classic 1965 Audi Auto Union 1000SP Roadster in your city, there must be a certified Audi service, Dubai auto experts say.

2. Researching the final look for your car is a must.

Sometimes the classic luxury car you bought has significantly morphed in appearance through the years, and you can no longer tell what the original color was. For the best restoration outcome, conduct some research online on the original colors the model came out in.

A lot of old car paint colors take some time to recreate. Most restorers go through a series of trials and errors to mix the exact hue finally.

In addition to that, you can help in the search for authentic accessories if you want to expedite the process. This means looking for vendors online and sometimes even checking out some odds and ends from junkyards. You may also need to help in looking for the right upholstery material for the seats since classic cars often feature unique designs of high-quality upholstery fabrics.

3. You get the old running performance.

Here’s a fact about restored classic cars: they will run like they used to. For example, a Volkswagen minibus from the 1970s will still be loud — like a small motorboat. Plus, whatever established setbacks it had when it first came out will remain to be its flaws when restored — that is, unless you decide against a hundred percent restoration and change its engine.

Suffice it to say; you will need to adjust your style of driving and perhaps even learn specialized maintenance lessons.

4. The amount of rust is an important consideration when buying a car to restore.

Rust is the bane of classic car restorers. It takes a painfully long time to get rid of it. And, when rust damage is so severe, the restoration will include the replacements of different steel body parts. Replacements for classic luxury cars can be quite tricky. There’s always the risk of altering the look of the vehicle.

Therefore, if you’re shopping for a classic car for the project, try to avoid the affordable but rusty options that require a lot of repair work.

5. Accept the fact that the restored vehicle will rake in costs through the years.

Keeping a restored classic luxury vehicle in great shape for a long time takes work and regular effort, especially if you use the car often. Expect professional maintenance such as tune-ups to be frequent and costly.

It’s worth noting, too, that replacement parts are likely to be more expensive. Often, restorers source these parts from vendors abroad, and there’s always a high markup price for these, particularly if the parts have long been discontinued and need to be made upon order.

The Return on Investment

Indeed, a classic luxury car restoration is a pricey investment, but you can delight in the different ways you can somehow recoup everything you have poured into it.

Firstly, it’s a source of joy and pride. If you’re a real car lover, there’s prestige attached to owning a classic luxury vehicle, and you can likewise take pride in all the work you have put into the project.

Secondly, it’s an asset that you can pass down to your family members. If you have children who are familiar with your love for cars, they may inherit your interest. In the future, you can gift them the vehicle like a family heirloom. Plus, most luxury cars have an impressive market value — they can serve as a financial solution later on.

Lastly, it can be a source of extra income. Restored classic luxury cars are in demand for special events. You can rent them out for galas, weddings, and even for film productions. Likewise, you can join car shows or exhibits. Indeed, such a project is a painstaking process, but there are many rewards that make it a genuinely worthy endeavor.

Author Bio

Ahmad Ramadan is a Managing Partner at Deutsche Technik Service Center, Dubai’s first and largest VW, Audi, Mercedes, Bentley, Porsche, & Lamborghini vehicle specialist and performance tuner. DT has also built an illustrious portfolio in classic car repair, maintenance, and restoration, as well as body work (accident repair, painting, and denting). DT Service Centre offers a full range of services: mechanical repairs, maintenance, servicing, etc.