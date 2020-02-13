Shoe Shopping: Physical Stores vs. Online Shops

Guest Author: Darren Wilson

Women undergo a lot of changes as they mature. As girls, they go through puberty. Young women experience a lot of familiarity with the world and possibly, even their first heartache. They get firsthand knowledge of how cruel the corporate world is during the early years of adulthood. And when they think that they know it all, life – in the form of menopause – happens. But one thing is constant with a woman’s psyche, their love for shopping. They are mostly the first ones to buy women shoes online because shopping means happiness.

More than their male counterparts, females have quickly adapted to an online system of shopping. The following are the reasons why:

Sale prices

Women are attracted to sales as a moth is to flame. Whether it is online or at a physical store, it isn’t too easy to control their urges. But a regular outlet does not always have discounted prices. Online stores do, and that is what makes them unique to shopaholics across the globe.

Convenience

Imagine buying stuff without leaving the comforts of home. Just think – you are in your house clothes and curling your hair. You stop what you are doing when you see a specific shoe you like. Once you check out the size, you click, and voila! Shopping can happen anytime and anywhere. It will also be delivered right to your doorstep.

Variety and options

Do you need a new pair of pumps or boots? Have you been looking for a particular model everywhere, but you cannot find it? Online shoe shops usually list all of their products on a single page. You are likely to see an always-out-of-stock product on their site.

Competitive prices

Prices in the physical shops are sometimes different from their online collection. There is a chance that you can buy it at a lower price, especially since some stores have surprise sales for some of their products. You can even quickly compare prices from one site to another.

Availability

If a particular shoe style is not available at the store, then it is possible to buy it from the website. You also do not have to wait in line at the mall only to find out that they are out-of-stock already. Go to the site, join the waiting list for a particular model, wait for the go-signal, purchase, and wait for the delivery guy to hand it over to you.

No in-store stress

Going to an actual store can sometimes be stressful. Parking might be full, crowds, endless queues, and everything in between. All of these can be avoided.

Aftercare service

Some stores do not have a return policy. And some salespeople do not mention it to customers to make a sale, so sometimes you might end up with a shoe that might be too small for the wearer. Before you buy your new heel online, ensure that they have a working customer service line or a twenty-four hour, dedicated email line. If they do, you can be sure that they will be able to address your concerns.

For some, shopping is a natural way of life. The changing times cannot put a stop to that. Buying women’s shoes online is just one of the many ways to ensure that you satisfy your shopping and footwear needs.