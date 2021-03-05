Renting a Bus is Fun

Not only is renting a bus fun, but it is cheaper and more earth-friendly than taking a bunch of separate cars. It’s also a lot less stressful for everyone involved.

When many people are going to the same destination, it’s possible to make the journey just as enjoyable as the destination at the end.

Reasons to Rent a Bus

When thinking about a road trip, bus rental probably doesn’t jump to the front of a person’s mind. But when there is a group of people involved it is a whole lot easier than trying to get 30 or 40 people to agree on travel arrangements when all they have to do is show up.

A good example is when planning a family reunion at the beach. Perhaps there is a guest list of 35 people. These people all live in midwestern cities near to each other. They would like to rent a beach house for the reunion. But everybody has their own ideas on the best route.

Rather than having each family take their own car to the beach, the people could all meet in a central location so that no one has to do much driving. Then they could all assemble on the bus and begin their celebration before they even get to the beach.

Creative Comforts

Buses these days aren’t like the school buses we all rode as children. When planning a trip, road trip bus rental is like having a party on the way to your destination.

Many rental buses these days are more like comfortable campers. Some have a table where a group of people can play cards. They all have soft comfy seats that recline for when people get sleepy.

Some have a lounge area with a sofa where break-out groups can visit independently. Everyone is free to move around during a bus trip, so people can catch up with relatives they may not have seen for several years. When they get tired of one person, they can go sit next to someone else.

Most travel rental buses come with a built-in restroom; that way no one has to waste time so that other people can take a bathroom break.

Almost all rental buses come with free Wi-Fi. The kids can play their computer games while traveling, and adults can catch up on their email. They even have a 110-volt plugin at each seat so that people can re-charge any of their electronic devices.

Bus travel can take away one travel aggravation—no lost luggage. Buses come with an under-the-bus storage area where each person places their own luggage and then retrieves it. No way for it to get rerouted to Siberia.

Some rental buses have DVD, radio, and CD options. Some can even arrange a wheelchair lift if needed. So no one has to be left out.

Another great amenity is freedom. People have the freedom to walk around as much as they want so they don’t get restless and don’t feel cooped up the way people feel in a car. People can stretch their legs whenever they feel like it.

Safety

If your group of people is a little on the rowdy side, having a company driver can keep everyone safe. Plus, company drivers are experienced with getting a large vehicle around in highway traffic.

Not driving allows everyone in the group to arrive at the destination well-rested and ready to enjoy themselves.

Smaller Groups

A person doesn’t have to have a huge group to rent a bus for a road trip. Maybe a family with 2 teenagers and 2 married adult children in their family would like to go on vacation.

Some bus rental companies these days are renting out million-dollar buses that belong to celebrities. These are the same buses that celebrities take on their tours.

Celebrity buses spare no expense when it comes to luxury. A family can have six bunk beds and a queen-size bed in the back. All the materials used in the construction of the inside of the bus are of the highest quality and luxury.

Earth Friendly

Typically when a family plans a gathering like a trip to go gambling in Atlantic City, each person takes their own car.

But if that family would rent a bus for their road trip, much less air pollution would be generated. One passenger car emits 89 pounds of CO2 per 100 miles. But a full bus only emits 14 pounds of CO2 per 100 miles.