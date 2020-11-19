How to Ride on the Beach & Sand

Modern bikes are incredibly sophisticated. Some things haven’t changed – you still need to consider each model’s speed plus how well it fits your body type. Thanks to new innovations and a diverse range of features, bikes can go just about anywhere. The beach is no exception, but there are a few things you need to know about riding over sand. This quick guide can help you choose the right bike and learn how to have fun and stay safe while riding on your favorite beaches.

1. Know Your Terrain

First and foremost, your bike must be equipped to handle the terrain. As you know, sand is quite different from your average bike path or off-road trail. Moreover, not all sand is the same. You have the soft and loosely packed kind, which can be tricky to ride on with a traditional bike. On the other hand, wet sand or sand-covered packed soil are much easier to tackle with a beach cruiser bike. Ultimately, you need to know which type of terrain you’ll be riding on the most.

2. Understand Your Riding Patterns

Some riders crave adventure. Others prefer relaxed and casual riding without too many surprises or spills. And then there are those who like to change things up every once in a while. Knowing how you plan to ride is an important key to getting the most out of your riding experience. It will also guide you to a bike model that best supports your riding habits. For riders wanting to tackle both soft sand and harder ground, it’s important to strike a balance and choose a bike that gives you the most advantages on both terrains.

3. Choose the Right Type of Bike

Now that you know your riding habits and terrain, it’s time to pick a bike. There are a couple of styles that are useful for the beach, depending on how and where you ride. If you plan to travel on hard surfaces, a beach cruiser may be your best bet. One great example is sixthreezero’s Around the Block Casual. This model performs best for recreational riding on paved ground and trails, including firm ground such as wet sand and sand-covered ground.

On the other hand, you may want to ride on soft sand, over dunes and other challenging beach terrains. If that’s the case, a fat tire bike may be your best option. Typically, a fat bike frame features a wide fork and wider rims to support chunkier tires. There’s no single standard for what tire size constitutes a “fat bike” tire, but most measure 3.5 inches or greater. Sixthreezero’s EVRYjourney FAT Tire sports 4-inch wide tires to provide more ground contact. And more contact on soft ground equals better balance and control.

Ride Safe and Have Fun

Like paved road, trails and mountain paths, beach riding presents its own thrills and challenges. Whether you choose a beach cruiser electric bike or a fat tire comfort bike, handling, comfort and safety are all vital. Check out the specs of each model and make sure it’s suited to your body type, weight and typical riding patterns before you buy.