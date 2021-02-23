Career paths in software development

When we talk of software engineering paths; several options are available for interested scientists. It is important to show some level of discipline in this regard. Let your head rule your heart in the choice of a particular career among the several options that are readily available online.

There are several career paths that you can take to. We shall list the major ones at the end of this article and you are free to take to any of them that you have passion and interest in. This is important if you wanted to get to the top that you are designed for in the first place.

Before we take you through the list of careers that you can choose from, it is important to highlight the three major career paths that are available through this niche. Here we go!

Career developers

We are making mention of this is the first point because the majority of the experts end up becoming career professionals. The category that falls into this is the professionals that have a steady job working for a firm or someone. They make their living through the regular paycheck that they receive at the end of each month.

The category of professionals here wants to work for a company and they commit their loyalty to the company with the benefit of rising through the ranks through promotion. Some of them move from one job to the other. They are always there at the services of the highest bidders. The target of professionals in this category is to retire from work someday and go on to enjoy the accumulation of salaries that they have been able to save over the years. There is nothing wrong with this career path.

The freelancers

Some experts want to have freedom of choice. For this category, they do not want to tie themselves to allegiance to any company. They operate as a hired gun and choose the client they wanted to work for. They can be likened to freelance writers that opt to work from their home instead of owing allegiance to anyone in particular.

The entreprogrammer

This is the highlight of the three. The first two that we have discussed are working under contract for someone and there is a limit to which they can go. But this third category creates a design with their skills and sells to willing buyers. This is the category that makes more gains through their involvement in the sector and should be the target of any programmer that wants to achieve the loftiest heights in the sector.

Just take a look at what you are good at along the career path in the sector and go all out to take a shot at it. You are expected to give out a design that will be competitive enough to beat rival brands. With the best design; you are not going to lack willing customers that will keep you busy all through.

List of career options available

· Web Development

· Mobile

· Desktop

· Video Games

· Embedded Systems

· Data Science

· Tools And Enterprise

· Cloud

· Automation

The options above are some of the career paths that you can choose from. In making your choice, make sure you are on the path that you have passion for. This is the path that turns work into fun because you will never be tired of working in the niche. This will give you the edge needed to ward off stiff competition in the niche.

Conclusion

The three major career paths have been listed above. If you wanted to go for the best option that will give you the megabucks; then you should opt for entreprogrammer. Make sure you have a passion for the path you have chosen. Every other thing will surely fall in place.