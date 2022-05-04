5 Ways to Decorate a Foster Child’s Room

A new foster child joining your household is an exciting yet daunting change. Unlike adoption, fostering often involves not meeting the child in question much in advance of them moving in. This can make it more difficult to decorate their bedroom prior to their arrival, but it can be done. Since the whole purpose of foster care is to offer vulnerable children a safe shelter, a thoughtfully decorated bedroom can go a long way to helping a child feel more comfortable and welcome. Take a look at these five ways you can start transforming a space for a foster child.

1. Use the Information You Have

Although every situation is different, you may not know very much about the child. Their personality, interests, and hobbies might not be made clear to you until after you have already introduced the child into your home. This doesn’t mean you can’t begin preparing a fun, comfortable room for them prior to their arrival. Use the information you have, which could be their age or gender, and decorate accordingly.

2. If in Doubt, Stay Neutral

The idea of decorating without much knowledge of the child’s personality might not suit you. In this case, opt for a neutral and universally appealing decorating style so that almost any child could feel welcome and at home in the room. Instead of choosing a theme, go for fun colors and simple patterns.

3. Focus on Comfort

As mentioned above, foster care is intended for children who cannot be cared for by their biological parents and require temporary accommodation before finding a more permanent home. This transitional period can be extremely disquieting for a child, which is why an emphasis on comfort in their bedroom can make such a difference. Take a look at thefca.co.uk for more information about fostering. As with all children, those in foster care deserve a room where they can rest, both physically and mentally.

4. Find Inspiration

Look online or in magazines for inspiration as to how you can decorate your foster child’s bedroom. You would be surprised at the sources of inspiration you might find when you aren’t deliberately looking. As long as you remember the purpose of the room, you can let your creativity shine through. Fun wallpaper, playful decorations, and even some mood lighting can make a child’s bedroom feel more like a magical place to spark the imagination.

5. Be Open to Change

Not all children are the same, and some will be perfectly content with their bedroom regardless of how it looks. However, some children have strong preferences. If you want to involve your foster child in decorating their room once you know them better, take the opportunity to have fun personalizing the space with them in mind. Being sensitive to their unique identity will not only make it a more fun and welcoming environment for them to sleep and play in, but it will also show them that they deserve compassion and care.