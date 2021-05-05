3 Reason Why Ashley Madison Is Not Worth It?

Have you ever heard of Ashley Madison? If so, you have probably at least considered cheating on your spouse. This hook-up site is top-rated among individuals looking to break the monotony in marriage by getting involved in a passionate affair.

Nevertheless, not all individuals think of online hook-ups as convenient and secure. Some people don’t consider these sites worth it in their search for a liaison partner. There is a large number of other opportunities for commencing an affair with people in your surroundings.

Have a look at the main reasons why Ashley Madison is not worth it.

What is Ashley Madison?

Ashley Madison is a worldwide popular dating site designed with a specific idea in mind to assist members in finding an affair partner. A myriad of people decides to have an extramarital adventure after spending a certain time married due to the monotony of marriage or the lack of communication between spouses. Finding an affair partner online seems to be an ideal solution for the 37 million users of this controversial site.

When it comes to membership, Ashley Madison doesn’t charge a monthly fee to members. On the contrary, users are required to pay for credits, which they later use to start chat sessions and send messages. Nevertheless, the financial aspect of this dating website isn’t identical for both male and female members.

For instance, women are charged no money to start a conversation with other users. Men, on the other hand, are charged for any connection they make on the site, such as sending and reading messages from women. Make sure to click here to check out an updated review of Ashley Madison. The purchased credits can be used to send gifts or place the sent messages at the top of the inbox of female members.

Nevertheless, many individuals consider this site not worth it in terms of looking for an affair partner. Let’s discuss the reasons why.

Fall victim to hacker attacks

Many individuals are still skeptical about using a hook-up site like Ashley Madison after the hacker attack it sustained in 2015. Even though the company has restored its reputation in recent years, people remain worried about disclosing sensitive information such as personal names, street addresses, email addresses, credit card numbers, etc.

The database of Ashley Madison is comprised of three parts, each one containing different types of data. For example, the first database contains the general profile information of users, such as their names, street addresses, dates of birth, preferences, biographical information, etc. Conversely, the second database contains the email addresses of members, along with the mailing lists.

The third database is the one that stores credit card information, hence raising the largest concern in users. Nevertheless, the credit card information provided by members hasn’t been leaked when the site was hacked, as the company doesn’t store the full credit card numbers of users. The following URL, https://www.thebalance.com/how-to-safely-use-your-credit-card-online-960799, provides tips for using your credit card safely online.

Since the hacker attack back in 2015, the company did everything in its power to address its security issues. The improvements it has made in the course of the last couple of years have helped it rebuild its reputation.

For instance, Ashley Madison has introduced firewalls, SSL encrypted transmission, and data encryption. Although the company claims users have nothing to worry about in terms of confidentiality, some individuals still refuse to disclose their personal information on hook-up online sites.

Poor communication

Another thing that makes individuals have second thoughts about Ashley Madison is the poor customer support. Following the incident, a plethora of people have struggled to get in touch with the company over email or phone without any success. Some members wanted to reset their passwords, whereas others wished to have their accounts deleted.

Nevertheless, the majority of members didn’t receive the treatment they hoped for. The lack of direct communication is a turn-off for most individuals, as every member is promised support at all times. Dating sites are expected to be there for their users whenever they come across an issue or have an important question to ask.

Other opportunities for finding an affair partner

Another reason why some people consider Ashley Madison not worth the trouble is the large world of opportunities for having an affair. The online world isn’t the only place for starting an affair, as a liaison opportunity can present itself in multiple ways. For example, the first stage of this extramarital journey is having an emotional affair. It’s a type of relationship that lacks physical intimacy but still triggers an emotional distance in a marriage.

Many people start a liaison with a co-worker after working together for a while and getting to know each other. Women are particularly susceptible to the attention they receive from male co-workers, especially those getting no attention from their husbands. Hence, your workplace provides you with an opportunity to look for an affair partner.

Nevertheless, it’s important not to take any action until you notice some signs of approval from the person you are attracted to, such as frequent contact outside work hours, spending lots of time together at work, sharing intimate things, etc. Bear in mind that taking a wrong step could ruin your current relationship with the person, as you are co-workers after all.

Another opportunity for starting an affair is with a friend who you know for a very long time. It usually happens for male-female friendships to continue after one of the parties gets married. Once marital problems start, spouses turn to their closest friends for support and consolation. During this period, it’s common for the male/female to feel attracted to his/her friend and start an affair.

Many liaisons start after reconnecting with an old romance, either in person or on social networks. While reminding each other of the glorious times spend together in the past, you can feel the old flame rekindling. These affairs are common, as individuals feel comfortable with the people they once been involved with in a romance. Visit this page to see if you are affair-ready by having a look at ten warning signs.

Another possibility for starting a liaison is with a friend of the family or a friend of your spouse. These liaisons are extremely risky and unfair, but many people consider them exciting. These relationships usually commence after spending a long time bonding while hanging out at gatherings. The spouses of cheaters, at first, never suspect a thing because of the friendship. Nevertheless, these are the most painful affairs if uncovered, as your spouse will feel betrayed by both parties, not just you.

When looking for a passionate affair, blogs, and social media are also worth considering. You can start a conversation with a person you find appealing and change the course of the communication as you get to know each other. Even if some males/females have a married status, it doesn’t mean they aren’t up for some extramarital activities just like you are.

Final word

If you aren’t comfortable with online hook-ups, there are other ways to engage in a liaison.

Do not forget to explore your possibilities before starting such an adventure!