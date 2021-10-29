Taking Essential Steps Before The Best Face Lift Procedure

Do you ever look in the mirror and just wish yourself younger gain, experiencing that glow of younger skin and not a single wrinkle in sight? Well, you are not alone, there are many people the world over who feel the same way. Some people have made the decision to have a facelift procedure. If this is something you too would be interested in then you should consider some essential steps to take towards having the Best Face Lift Procedure.

Deciding On Anesthesia

Having a Face Lift Procedure means that you will have to have anesthesia to go ahead but you do have a choice as to what type of anesthesia you would prefer. You can opt for local anesthesia where only the treatment area is numbed and you will remain completely awake during the procedure. However, this method is most commonly used in more minor treatments such as injections. There is the option of having IV sedation where sedatives will enter your body through an IV in your arm. You may notice that you will become a bit sleepy when the sedative is administered, but you will continue to be awake throughout their procedure. Or the most common type is general anesthesia which is used during many different surgical procedures, it will sedate you to the point that you are fully unconscious throughout their treatment.

The Incisions That Are Made And Closing The Incisions

There are a few variations on the particular incisions your plastic surgeon will make depending on what type of face lift you receive and also how extensive your face lift is going to be. With a traditional face lift, the incision begins in the hairline at the temples and comes down around the ear before ending at the lower scalp. A second incision might be needed under the chin area to improve and smooth a sagging neck. If you were to opt for a mini face lift that would require shorter incisions being made at the temples that then proceed around the ear. When the incisions are made then they will be closed using sutures. These will be removed by your surgeon at a date after your surgery or you can opt for dissolvable sutures which may be more practical for yourself.

Then all that is left is for you to enjoy the results, enjoy that youthful glow that you have been dreaming of. You will notice some swelling and bruising after your face lift procedure but that will become less and less as you start to heal. You will also notice that your skin has been lifted and tightener facial tissue, you will see that there are much more smoother folds and wrinkles and a significant reduction in fat tissue. The changes will be remarkable and when you look in the mirror you will see that the dream you had of feeling and looking young again is no longer a dream but it is in fact your reality.