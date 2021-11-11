Four Advantages of Vaping Versus Smoking

In recent years, there has been a distinct shift in the world of smoking. Where cigarettes once reigned supreme unquestionably, the e-cigarette is now becoming more popular. Still, we as a society collectively know very little about it.

What benefits are there to making the switch from smoker to vaper? There are four benefits in particular that should make it more than worth it to make the jump. Here are the advantages of making the move from smoking to vaping instead.

1. More Cost-Effective

It is no secret that the cost of cigarettes has been steadily on the rise in recent years. This is partially due to a collective initiative to get rid of smoking. To smoke regularly, it can put a serious dent in anyone’s budget.

But switching to vaping means potentially saving a lot of money as well. The initial investment is obviously a lot different – having to buy vaping devices and accessories versus just buying a pack of cigarettes – but the cartridges can be much less expensive on the whole. In the long run, you can see serious savings by switching from smoking to vaping.

2. Less After-Effects

There are more than a few health-related reasons to go from cigarettes to an e-cigarette. The smoke is a big reason and it turns out that the vapor in vapes doesn’t linger in the air for nearly as long as it would for traditional cigarettes.

That makes vaping in public much more tolerable than traditional smoking. Those around you don’t have to suffer from secondhand smoke nor the distinct smoker smell that has become synonymous with smoking. Eliminating the risk of passive smoking means being able to vape where you want without some of the restrictions that have been imposed on traditional smokers.

3. Mostly Safer

There is also a huge discussion about just how much safer vaping is than smoking. There is no doubt that it is safer, though the question turns into what potential downsides there may be. Still, using e-liquids means not leaving residue such as tar stuck to your lungs. That is a huge benefit in and of itself.

It has also been shown that vaping can help to improve immunity, reduce blood pressure, make your lungs function normally, and even ease breathing. That’s right, vaping can actually have potentially positive health benefits whereas smoking has none.

4. Greater Variety

There are some variations to traditional cigarettes but they can be subtle at best. Another major factor to make the switch to vaping is in all the different flavours out there that are available to try. There are fruit flavours and blends available from different vendors that will have you trying new flavours for months before you run through them all.

That sheer variety is a much better experience than traditional smoking. Not only for you, but for the people who are around you. Make the switch to vaping and see all the different flavours that are available.