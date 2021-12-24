5 Healthy Habits to Start Off The New Year

Pass the hors d’ oeuvres and pop the bubbly—it’s almost time to ring in the new year! After indulging in delicious treats and cocktails for the better part of a month, you may be thinking your New Year’s resolution to commit to healthy eating is moot. Not true. You can detoxify your body post-holiday reveling, and get ready to start the new year with some healthy habits.

Best Way to Reset Your Body After the Holidays

You wake up January 1st after a night of lively New Year’s wassailing and the only thought in your otherwise throbbing head is, “Must fix hangover.” You are in desperate need of a cleanse to flush out those alcohol toxins and replenish essential vitamins and minerals. Drinking plenty of water is certainly a smart move, but a cleanse can kick hydration into high gear and speed up your hangover recovery.

Clear out the bad stuff and help your body get ready to start off the New Year right.

Maintaining Your Health Throughout the Year

Once you’ve detoxed your body of the last remnants of sugar cookies and eggnog, you can forge ahead with next steps toward a happier, healthier you. Here are 5 habits to start right away that can keep you in optimal health all year long:

1. Hydrate.

Water is a mainstay for so many of our body’s important functions. Here are just a few of the countless ways water is our friend:

Removes toxins

Regulates body temperature

Supports cognitive function

Aids digestion

Promotes nutrient absorption

2. Stay active.

You don’t have to commit to an intense, 5 days-a-week program. There is a range of activities—hiking, yoga, swimming—to keep you moving. Choose ones that best align with your preferences, lifestyle, current physical shape and goals. Regular movement can help you maintain flexibility and mobility, assist in better-quality sleep and boost mental health.

3. Rest.

As important as it is to stay active, it’s just as important to get rest. Giving your body the opportunity to recover is necessary to replenish energy and avoid injury from overuse.

In addition, sleep is essential to your physical and mental health. Good-quality sleep is linked to improved concentration, better dietary habits, stronger immune function and lower risk of depression.

4. Smile.

There’s a well-known correlation between happiness and good health. But what about times when you’re not happy? Smile anyway. Following the “fake it ‘til you make it” philosophy, smiling, even when you’re not particularly feeling it, can still activate the part of the brain associated with happiness.

5. Detox.

Even if you follow an enviable health regimen, your body can still reap the benefits of a cleanse. You can choose one that targets a specific area of the body, or a full-body one that removes impurities throughout.

Cleanses support multiple habits that make up a healthy routine. Short-term or periodic use of a cleanse eliminates toxins from your body, which can lead to better brain function, more restful sleep, improved mood and so much more.

Committing to healthy living is easy. Sticking with it is infinitely harder. Fortunately, an effective cleanse can not only detox your body from the effects of unhealthy habits, it can also support you as you build and maintain new, healthier habits. Cheers to you in 2022!