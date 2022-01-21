7 Things That People Don’t Know About The Walking Dead

Intro: The Walking Dead is one of the most popular television shows. If you’re a fan of AMC’s The Walking Dead, then you know that the show is all about surviving in a world populated by zombies. It’s no wonder, with its intricate plotlines and intense zombie action. It’s intense, suspenseful, and thrilling. However, some things about the show that even the biggest fans don’t know. In this blog post, we’ll be discussing seven of those things. So if you’re a fan of The Walking Dead, be sure to keep reading!

A Fan Bit Norman Reedus:

Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, has a unique story about how he got his role. It seems that Reedus was browsing around the internet one day and decided to fill out an online form for a fan site for AMC’s The Walking Dead. Keep in mind that there were already ten pages of people wanting the role before Reedus submitted his application. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Norman Reedus said that a fan once bit him on the throat while signing autographs. Despite being bitten, this did not discourage him from signing for fans.

The Show Has Two Endings:

When The Walking Dead was first released, everyone loved it – until they saw the zombies. The show got many complaints that the zombies were “too slow” and couldn’t compete with all the supernatural zombie movies that had just come out. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Gale Anne Hurd revealed that The Walking Dead has two endings. One end is aired, and one is saved in case of a possible second-season pick-up. However, it would seem like this second ending was never used if they were not renewed for season two. The actors on The Walking Dead are told to prepare for both possible endings. One end is filmed with the death of one beloved character, while another finish shows that same character surviving. It was done to prevent spoilers from leaking out on the internet. You can download and watch this amazing series from 1337x that has it available in every quality and all episodes and seasons.

The Walking Dead is loosely based on a comic book series:

The Walking Dead is an award-winning television show about surviving in a post-apocalyptic world. However, did you know that The Walking Dead was adapted from a long-running comic book series of the same name? And while some things were changed to make it fit for television and add more suspense and drama than what’s found in a comic book, there are other things that you might not have known about the show – and a lot of those things came from the source material! Today’s blog post is going to be discussed.

The Walking Dead television show was initially planned as a movie:

Before The Walking Dead was brought to television by Frank Darabont, it was intended to be made into a film. It was supposed to have been produced by Warner Bros. in association with Vince Gerardis and his production company, “The Gerber Group .”However, after approaching many directors and writers, the project never came together because everyone thought it would end up being too similar to classic zombie films like George A. Romer’s 1968 cult classic “Night of the Living Dead” and Lucio Fulci’s “Zombi 2”.

The series was inspired by creator Robert Kirkman’s experiences:

“A clerk inspired the very first Walking Dead comic series in my local comic book shop. I had been thinking about that idea for a while, but when the TV show The Dead came out, that squelched any possibility of it being made into a film, so it never got off the ground.” He worked at Image Comics’ retail store “A Comic Shop” in his pre-Walking Dead days. He says that the most considerable influence of the comic is “that feeling I got while working in a comic book store, when a new issue of a series was released Wednesday morning and we’d all sit around and talk about it. That camaraderie between people who enjoyed something.”

Millions of viewers:

The first season had six episodes and averaged 5.3 million viewers per episode: receiving generally positive reviews from critics, who praised its atmosphere and tension. It also received many nominations, including the Writers Guild of America Award for Television: New Series and the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama. The first season was initially meant to consist of 9 issues – however, due to the success of The Walking Dead, it went on for 16 issues – ending on issue #100 in November 2013. “The Walking Dead,” an AMC television series, has received critical acclaim. It has become the highest-rated essential cable series of all time and is considered one of cable television’s biggest successes.

Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) was almost not cast in the role:

Frank Darabont did not want to cast him for fear that he was “too associated with another zombie series,” “Love Actually” (2003). Lincoln, however, impressed producers so much during his audition that Darabont changed his mind. Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Greene, was initially offered the role of Michonne but turned it down because she didn’t want to be typecast as a zombie killer. However, she later joined the cast of The Walking Dead as Whisperer leader Alpha in season nine. Darabont’s first choice for the role of Rick Grimes was Kiefer Sutherland. The Walking Dead was initially supposed to be an ongoing series but then canceled because of Darabont leaving AMC.

Conclusion:

There you have it, facts about walking dead that you would never have known. It’s interesting to know stuff about your favorite show that lasted over 10 seasons.