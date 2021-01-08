Six Reasons Why Nursing is Such a Rewarding Career

Most people would prefer to do something fulfilling and rewarding with their lives given the opportunity, and the best way to achieve this is to opt for a career that provides this. There are plenty of factors that go into choosing a career, including financial stability, but more importantly, a high amount of reward and satisfaction. Choosing the right career for you goes beyond the salary and provides a lifetime of happiness. For this reason, lots of people choose nursing as a career. Being able to spend your working days helping and being there for others is not only a financially stable choice, but it is also hugely fulfilling and extremely rewarding. There are many factors that go into this, which include:

It’s a Career in Very High Demand

Wherever you are in the world there is always going to be a huge need for nurses. The population around the world is aging, leading to a higher demand for nurses, and there has been an increase in chronic illness. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic showed us just how important nurses are and always will be around the world. Globally, hospitals and other healthcare organizations need more good nurses than ever before, particularly in the US, where there are a massive nursing shortage and an ongoing demand for nursing positions which has led to a higher salary for nurses and made it easier to find work right away. Nursing is one of the very few positions where you will find yourself needed massively wherever you go.

It’s Emotionally Rewarding

A job that is stable and financially rewarding is one thing, but nothing quite beats working in a position where you are rewarded emotionally at work every day. The nursing profession offers a rewarding experience that is second-to-none, with the opportunity to take care of people who are in need and be there for others during some of the worst times of their lives. Working as a nurse allows you to make a massive impact on the world and make a difference, not only in the individual lives of others but to society as a whole. Nurses are responsible for being a source of support and comfort to those who need it, whether you are helping a patient recover from an injury or illness or supporting a family as they prepare to lose a loved one.

It’s a Flexible Career

As a nurse, you have a lot of choices when it comes to how and where you want to work. There are plenty of options available for nurses outside of hospitals since nurses are needed in a huge range of environments outside of the traditional hospital such as private care facilities, clinics, doctor’s offices, and even in schools and jails. Nurses who are interested in working on the latest treatments can find work in research facilities, while those who enjoy working alone might find that a job visiting patients in their homes is an ideal choice. You can choose where you want to practice your profession as a nurse, and there are even more choices available when it comes to where you would like to specialize. As a nurse, you could opt to work with a wide variety of patients or choose to specialize mainly with children, the elderly, women, infants, or people who have a certain health condition.

It Offers a Lot of Room for Progression

As a nurse, you will never be short of options when it comes to progressing your career. Along with the aforementioned specialty areas, nurses have plenty of opportunities when it comes to moving upwards. Whether you want to continue working in a clinical setting and provide patient care at a higher level, or are interested in leadership and management roles, there is something available for every type of nurse. Nurse leaders and managers are needed in every area of healthcare to manage teams and coordinate patient care. Nurses who would prefer to continue working directly with patients while enjoying a higher salary and higher level of career autonomy may consider becoming a nurse practitioner. This is a position that allows nurses to take more control over their work with the option to run an independent clinic, provide patients with diagnoses and prescribe medication and treatment depending on the state where you work.

It’s Easier Than Ever to Get Into

If you are looking to change your career into nursing and want to get started with this profession as quickly as possible, getting into nursing has never been easier. Thanks to the global shortage of nurses right now, educational institutions and healthcare organizations are working hard to ensure that studying to become a nurse is accessible to anybody who wants to do it. This means an increase in accelerated BSN programs and other online programs that are perfect for aspiring nurses who need an option to study that fits around their current commitments. This accelerated nursing program is the ideal choice for anybody who already holds a non-nursing degree, allowing you to get your BSN and start working as a nurse in half the time you’d expect it to take going down the traditional route. Grants, scholarships, and other funding options are also available for various reasons and from various organizations to make getting into nursing easier for many.

It’s Filled with Learning Opportunities

If you enjoy learning new things, nursing could be the perfect choice of career for you. As a nurse, you are never finished learning and there is always something new to master in the healthcare profession. The medical field is constantly being updated with new research, new tools and technologies, and new healthcare conditions such as COVID-19 that nurses will need to master quickly and thoroughly in order to ensure that they are consistently providing their patients with the best standards of care. If you enjoy being mentally stimulated and always want something new to learn, nursing certainly provides this.

Nursing is one of the most rewarding careers in the world – not just financially and in terms of job stability, but also because you get to make a real difference to the lives of others.