How to Game the YouTube Algorithm for More Views – TubeKarma Reviews

YouTube now accounts for one billion users each month, and every hour people watch hundreds of millions of hours on the platform. It’s no wonder why video marketing has become so popular. Because of this, it’s also becoming more difficult for viewers to find what they’re looking for amidst the growing number of videos that are uploaded each day. Sites like TubeKarma Reviews and others have sprung up to give tips on using YouTube effectively.

YouTube is constantly changing their algorithm in order to give users the best experience, and in this article, we will discuss how to game the YouTube algorithm for more views. Here are some of the factors that can increase your video’s chances of being viewed:

Title

The title is your opportunity to grab attention and entice viewers, so make it as descriptive as possible. This will help people find you based on what they’re looking for.

Tags

Tag words also allow YouTube to index your content, so use terms that are popular to help viewers find your videos.

Description

The description is an important part of the YouTube algorithm as it gives more information on how to watch the video and what you expect from viewers, so make it as descriptive as possible without spoiling the video with spoilers.

Thumbnail

The thumbnail also makes a big difference in whether or not people click on your video and will be used by YouTube to caption the content. So make sure that it’s eye-catching and relevant to your topic/video.

View Duration

YouTube now takes into consideration how long someone stays with your video, which means longer view times will result in higher placement within their search engine. If you include ads, they’ll only pay you per 30 second increment anyway, so go the full length of your video if you have a good reason to do so.

YouTube Algorithm Factors for Ranking Better on YouTube

There are a number of factors that can affect how well a video ranks within YouTube’s algorithm from view duration to watch time, and those with higher rankings have more success getting their videos recommended by the site. While there is no guarantee as to what exactly will raise your ranking, here are some pointers to consider: