How to Become a Freelancer in the UK

Freelancing is a highly attractive career for individuals seeking flexible work hours and want to choose the work they do while still making more money. As a career path, freelancing has rewards. Here are a few guidelines on becoming a freelancer in the UK and earning a living from it.

Choosing your business structure

There are fears surrounding the decision to become a freelancer, such as not getting work and the fact that you will be alone most of the time in front of a computer screen. However, on deciding to join the field, you need to identify the business structure to adopt. You can be a sole trader or create a limited company based on the benefits you seek to accrue and the requirements for each.

Registering for tax

Freelancing in the UK means that you have no employer who will be managing your tax requirements. Having acquired a legal status of a sole proprietorship or limited company business, registration for taxation purposes follows. For a sole trader, your registration with the HM Revenue and Customs should indicate you are self-employed. For a limited company, ensure filing of a Company Tax Return with the HM Revenue and Customs. When expecting an annual turnover above 85,000 pounds, remember to register for VAT.

Organizing your finances

To run a freelancing business efficiently and effectively, you will need to set up a vast bookkeeping system for recording all invoices and payments in a structured way that can be easily retrieved. The Xero accounting software is suitable if you wish to track receipts, incomes, and other financial records without hiring an accountant. Getting everything in place early enough saves you the time for when you will be working under pressure with tight deadlines.

Making the right connections

Becoming a freelancer will need you to develop the right connections to ensure a steady supply of work, especially in the first years of operations. Get yourself and your business out there digitally and whenever possible, physically to amass a customer base. For every person you meet, be kind and support their business whenever you can to turn to a future benefit. For the ones that will reject your offer, be positive about the rejection.

Being confident

If you do not believe in yourself, your clients will not believe in you and shun away from doing business with you. Be confident in the skills you possess, what you provide to your customers, and who you are. Avoid overlooking the connections and networks you have built and seek advice, referrals, and support from your trusted contacts as you get your business going.

Conclusion

Running a freelancing business can be exhaustive as you try to get the business running from the ground. Many fears surround a freelancing business, and facing them is key to establishing yourself as a freelancer in the UK. Follow the laws of doing business in the country you are in, organize all your financial records, and seek tools to enhance the smooth running of your business. It will pay off in the end.