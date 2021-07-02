How F.H. Cann & Associates Inc. Uses The Top Technology In 2021 To Protect Their Customers

Since the establishment of F.H. Cann & Associates Inc. (FHC), it has been a national leader in ensuring that clients get the best services out of business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, loan servicing, financial recovery.

Also, clients’ needs are put first and as such customized care solutions are provided to cater to their needs, these include their safety and security.

At F.H. Cann & Associates Inc., the importance of technology to protect customers is never overlooked. To this end, there is continuous investment in advanced technologies to provide staff with competitive edge and customers with valued service and protection.

In today’s post, we’ll highlight the top technologies used by F.H. Cann & Associates Inc. in 2021 to protect customers.

Artiva collection system from Ontario Systems

This technology is one of the most customizable and robust systems in the industry. It has been specifically designed for complex, yet, customizable workflows that are peculiar to each client.

This cutting-edge technology meets the federal government’s stringent requirement for security and flexibility. As all transactions are user, time, and data stamped, this provides the Client and F.H. Cann & Associates Inc. with the knowledge of who accessed what and at what time.

Collection Floor Security Standards

After 120 seconds of inactivity, all workstations automatically go into lockdown mode. Employees are also prohibited from using cellular phones in their workplaces and access to client and debtor information are restricted to a few authorized employees alone.

Secure Electronic File Transfer

File transfers are acknowledged and monitored on a daily basis and they all undergo a quality check to ensure that the files are not corrupted and that all of the data are in the correct fields. Also, the quality assurance manager is there from time to time to review each file for accuracy and discrepancy.

Network Security

Since F.H. Cann & Associates Inc.is a contractor of the federal government, all sensitive data of clients are on a well-protected network security segment. Therefore, they are inaccessible to third party.

With over two decades of serving vast database of clientele with excellent and secure customer services, we have the capacity, resources and experience to handle your ever-growing business while giving you the attention and time that you deserve and demand.

