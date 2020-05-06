Exploring Top Seven Influential Factors For Your Business Growth

Conducting business is one of the most basic needs of a human. The primitive man did business quite differently from what we do now. Barter was the most prevalent system of trade in the absence of a currency. As humans evolved, they found better and convenient ways to make profits, a process that also involved hiring more people. Fast forward to the 21st century; now we have technologies that we couldn’t even imagine a few decades back. The point to ponder, however, is, do the methods of conducting businesses change as drastically as the evolution of technology? Whatever the case, technological made things a lot easier than before. Getting in touch with your client, business partners, or anyone has never been easier. So much so, that now businesses can be set up sitting at home, which becomes even more crucial in the presence of a pandemic dictating us to stay at home.

You might think that you do not own a business as you have a 9 to 5 job but think again. Almost everyone has some connections to industry one way or the other, whether directly or through some employer. So, knowing a thing or two about their conduct is sometimes crucial. You might even decide to quit your job and embark upon the adventure of venturing your own company someday so that you could use some knowledge. Every business, no matter what the circumstances have one common goal every time of the year; expand. The urge to climb up the social ladder inspires the business owners to grow and increase their profits, manifolds no matter the circumstances. Expansion is also beneficial to the employees since they get raises, or even more, people get employed, helping the businesses grow. Many people are lucky enough to get an education in something they want to do with their life, like a business. Though the doors of knowledge acquisition never close, you can always opt for an online business degree if you want to learn more about the ways to excel in it. Nevertheless, here are a few tips to get you started, and you can always build upon them.

CREATE A SALES FUNNEL

If you are not aware of a sales funnel, don’t worry, we will explain. Imagine a real-life funnel used to create a way for a large quantity of the substance to pass through a streamlined path. Though unlike that, in the case of the sales funnel, not everyone entering the funnel might necessarily give through. It is, in fact, a step by step process through which a potential customer gets the awareness of the product, develops an interest, makes a decision, and takes action. The idea is to facilitate the customer in every step of the process, so their decision-making is more favorable to the company. Every business owner should know that the potential client passes through a buyer’s psychological process, and tapping into that process by easing it, is the best thing a marketer can do. Workable and dynamic sales funnel the expansion of your business much more manageable.

IMPROVE CUSTOMER MANAGEMENT

At the start of the business, you might not have enough clients, so you manage your customers manually, which is a good start. However, as the business grows, this task becomes cumbersome. The problem with something becoming a burden is, you want to get it done with as soon as possible, which consequently affects performance. Giving an excellent experience to the customer and listening to their complaints and feedback is crucial for any company to thrive better. To scale your business, you must get a customer management system to automate the process and even make it better. Depending on your line of work, there are several options available, though we recommend that you look for cloud-based software. A study concludes that better customer management enhances customer satisfaction resulting in increased profitability.

RESEARCH YOUR COMPETITORS

You can never scale your business without knowing what you are up against in the game. You will have several business competitors in the markets doing much better than you, and there are reasons for that. They provide more services, or better services, probably for a better price. The best way to get better is by keeping an eye on the competition and try to understand why more people go for them instead of you? They might have a better marketing strategy or better customer service. So, you should collect the necessary information about them and get to your drawing board to see what you can do to outperform them and win clients. You think you might be providing the best possible services to the customers, but you can never be sure without doing your homework about the competitors.

CUSTOMER LOYALTY PROGRAM

If you are in business, you must already know that finding new customers is difficult. It is up to three times costlier to find a new customer than retaining the old ones. So, you must focus more on keeping customers once they have already conducted some business with you. Since they already know what you offer and the quality of your service, you will find it easier to persuade them for future business. You should also provide them with incentives for spending more with you, so conducting business with you looks more feasible to them. Such a program will also attract more clients who plan on doing long-term deals to leverage the benefits.

DEVELOP STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

Scout the market for potential partners that might be interested in having a long-term partnership. Build a mailing list to offer your news services to several people at a time. Doing so will not only improve your relationship with potential clients but also aid in bringing swaths of customers your way. Though it is easier said than done, when you are looking for potential partners, look for companies that complement yours.

DIVERSIFY

Your offers might be useful, but to reach a broader range of clients, you must diversify your offers. Not every client has similar needs, and you must try to find new ways to woo them by offering something different. The best way to start is to identify the novel options that your business niche can offer, or what are the add-ons that you can add to the existing services you provide.

LEVERAGE TECHNOLOGY

Yeah, you must already be taking help from technology for conducting your business, but there are several ways to reach more clients. Social media ads help a great deal with the options of appearing to your potential clients filtered by age, location, or occupation. There are other platforms like Upwork, Amazon, and Airbnb, depending on your business niche to help you.

CONCLUSION

Running and expanding a business requires endeavor, and you can never really predict what happens next. Business is a risky adventure, but the gains are much more fruitful than a tedious and enervating nine to five job. Most of the successful business follows similar working principles through which they pursue the customers, make profits, and expand into new avenues. We gave you a synopsis of some of these principles, which, if implemented, will surely help you a great deal.