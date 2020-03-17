Emerging Tech Companies to Work for in the Bay area

San Francisco’s Bay area harbors large innovative technology companies. These companies are protecting, collecting and analyzing a large chunk of the world’s data.

Besides tech giants like Apple and Google, there are numerous startups gaining popularity in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Let us explore the presence of few emerging tech companies in San Francisco.

Salesforce

Salesforce is a cloud-enabled customer success platform, headquartered in California (the heart of San Francisco). 1000 feet high, the city icon offers great employee incentives and is committed to the cause of delivering social responsibility.

Salesforce is building a talented pool of employees with advanced degrees in Data science, corporate development, research, and product marketing. In the year 2018, Salesforce was featured in Fortune 100 among the best companies to work for.

Insightful decision making, well-designed customer engagement and comprehensive solutions to customer information make it the world’s best Customer Relationship Management Company.

Roblox

With its inception in 2006, Roblox was founded to fuel the imaginations of people globally. Pioneers of shared digital experiences are empowering 100 million users every month to play, imagine and create together. The work culture at Roblox is not only healthy but also intellectually rigorous, energizing and fun. It received the prestige of being named one of 2019’s best workplaces by Fortune. Health and wellness of employees and their families are a priority concern for Roblox. Some benefits and perks include flexible vacation policy, life insurance benefits, daily lunch and snacks, onsite fitness club and commuter benefits.

Airtable

Partly spreadsheet, partly database, Airtable is a cloud collaboration service provider. Users of this database can effectively create a database, column type, records, link tables and publishing views to external websites. Airtable offers a wide range of applications under one umbrella. The idea is not building a one size fits all database but a customizable tool users can manage as per their likes. The company enjoyed a golden status in November, bringing $100 billion series C at a $1.1billion valuation. This 2012 creation is aiming to help non-coders import, optimize and organize their data. Airtable ensures a unified and collaborative work experience facilitating participation from all employees alike. Driven with the feeling of building and delivering quality products, shapes this welcoming community.

Clever

Learning is no longer restricted to classrooms; it has sprawled on various platforms and across many devices. We often find ourselves forgetting passwords to separate login for each of these software’s. Clever as a software uses technology to save teachers time and personalize the learning experience. Education should be equitable and engaging. Clever has earned recognition as one of Inc’s 2019 Best Places to work in America. If you have a passion to improve the future of education, Clever is your ideal place of work. The collaborative culture encourages good vibes, leaving the classroom better than what you found it and always remaining a student.

Eventbrite

Launched in 2006, Eventbrite is a flourishing online event management and ticketing avenue. It has facilitated 3.9 million events in 170 different countries in 2018 singly. Headquartered in San Francisco’s south market, Eventbrite is in search of talented professionals. Luring incentives like free lunch every day and flexible work hours drives employees to strike a work-life balance. The growing team is inviting applicants for various emerging fields in Eventbrite. Obtaining an advanced degree, having sound technical skills and experience in business management are prerequisites for getting employed in Eventbrite.

The San Francisco Bay area is regarded to have endless opportunities for existing and prospective workers in the technology industry. These companies are trusted to have the team, vision, funding, and dedication to stir greater innovation.