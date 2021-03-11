David Serna Attorney – The Importance of Following Your Passions in Law

Studying law is still one of the most common choices which students are making across the country, with the large majority of students looking to become a lawyer once they pass the bar. If there is anything which these youngsters should know about their future career however, it is that they should always look to stay within the area of the law which they are passionate about. David Serna attorney in New Mexico is a perfect example of this, widely regarded as the best in the state, he often attributes this reputation to the fact t hat he always stayed within the area of law which he was most passionate about.

From environmental law to human rights, traffic to family law, there is a lot to choose from here, and this is why you should look to follow your passions.

To Be Better

You may think that you are more than smart enough to be a lawyer within any area of the law, and this could very well be true. What you should know however is that if there is one particular field where your passions lie, then this is where you will excel. Nobody is suggesting that you couldn’t be a lawyer in a field which you don’t care too much for, what is true however is that you will be at your best if you care about the role which you are playing within your chosen field. This can only happen if you have true passion.

Client Happiness

Being an attorney is about pleasing your client and making them feel comfortable, just as much as it is about winning. Once again, if you share the passion for your chosen field you are going to be able to deliver a far better experience for your clients, than if you only care about the law, and not the specific branch of it. If you have a passion for family law because of what you witnessed with your parents growing for example; you will be far more empathetic towards divorce clients or those fighting for child custody. Through your passions you will be able to offer a significantly greater experience for your clients, each and every time.

Longevity

David Serna, the attorney we mentioned in the intro, he has been in the game for over 40 years, and this is because he is still incredibly passionate about what he is doing and the branch of the law in which he is working. If you are prepared to go and follow your passions then you are much more likely to have a long and fulfilling career, which you never tire of.

Those working within certain areas of the law which they don’t care much for, are no doubt still delivering an excellent job and are still fully committed to their clients. When compared with a highly skilled attorney working within an area which they are passionate about however, there really is no comparison between how good a job each will do.