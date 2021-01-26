Success in the Age of Social Media: Optimize Your Business For Facebook Today!

We are increasingly living in a digital world. Social media companies like Facebook are driving forces for social change, business branding, and developing relationships with peers and individuals from all over the world. Facebook is currently logging more than 2.2 billion active monthly users and that means that it has become one of the leading battlefields in digital marketing.

To enjoy prolonged success as an entrepreneur or professional, it is important to get the word out about your brand to potential clients that you can engage with. As one of the largest websites on the planet, optimizing our business for success on Facebook will be our priority in today’s conversation.

Success in Facebook: Build a Better Business With Branded Posts

According to statistics released by Facebook themselves, more than 1.09 billion people will log onto Facebook in an average day, this is a pretty remarkable increase from the early days of the platform. With that being said, these logged users aren’t necessarily going to see your product, goods, or services unless you make it easy for them.

Developing a professional Facebook page is at once simpler and more complicated than you might expect. While Facebook makes it easy for brands to join and begin optimizing their page, as can be seen through theseposts by AaravindhaHimadra, there are some steps you will want to make sure that you take right away. Let’s tackle a few key points that must be remembered during the development phase of your business website on Facebook.

1) Craft a Business Page, Not a Personal One

Facebook offers both personal and business pages. Private pages are just the typical Facebook profiles that we are already familiar with, however, they should not be used for your brand. Create a business Facebook Page instead of a personal page so that you can gain access to all of the high-end marketing tools in the Facebook portfolio.

Notes: It is possible to merge an old personal page with a new business page, so keep that in mind if you want to retain an old page that you have already created.

2) Get the Perfect Vanity URL

Once you’ve created your first Facebook page, you will get the opportunity to craft a vanity URL. Vanity URLs are simply more shareable versions of your Facebook page. Instead of having a page like facebook.com/123456, you can have facebook.com/JohnsPage. Obviously, take time to craft a vanity URL that is as unique as it is easy to remember.

Notes: Your vanity URL should be easy to remember, easy to spell, and closely associated with your brand.

3) Maintain a Responsive Page

There are many tools on the Facebook business page that we can use to our benefit. One way to improve our business page and its standing in the market is by responding to messages as soon as we can. In so doing, our business Facebook page can earn a coveted ‘Very Responsive’ badge. This badge shows your clients that you are ready and willing to engage with their questions or concerns.

Notes: Not everybody can handle social media interactions from a professional vantage. If you don’t want to shoulder the burden of your social media page, consider hiring a social media manager to take care of the task.

4) Create a Call to Action

Your Facebook business page can include some pretty cool features, including a Call to Action button. Your Call to Action button can lead to a personal website, a video advertising your products, or even a contact sheet to pursue further information. This Call to Action button will do a ton of heavy lifting for your clickthrough conventions, so make sure that it is properly installed on your page.

Notes: Your Call to Action should lead your customers closer to interfacing with your product. Stores, official websites, and newsletters are all great landing pages for a Call to Action button.

5) Quality Beats Quantity

Depending on your industry, there might be different expectations regarding how often you post. To maintain a happy following of potential clients, make sure that you focus on crafting quality content more than voluminous content. Utilize graphics and key posting windows to maximize the attention that your post will gain.

Notes: Pre-write a handful of Facebook posts before sending them to the automated feed on your account. Continuous quality content will help you curate a responsive and appreciative audience.

There has never been a better time to push your business on social media. Use the tips we’ve outlined above with your own unique interpretations to create a user experience your clients will love!