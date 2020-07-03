Roger Wolfson – Great TV Marathons to Go For During Lockdown

Have you finished watching Game of Thrones? Spent hours listening to the fabulous writings of Roger Wolfson in Saving Grace? Maxed out Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul? If so then fear not as there are many awesome TV shows which you still have left to indulge in.

This has been a tough time for everyone of course and you only have to look at the share price of companies like Netflix to get a read on what everyone has been doing whilst at home. There may still be a little while left before we can get things properly back to normal, so here are some great TV marathons which you can try.

Power

Power is an absolute showstopper which has been running for 6 seasons already, with some spin-offs on the way. Created by Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Power follows the life of a drug kingpin and is partner in New York, who is divided between the life he lives and that which he wants. The show features an incredible soundtrack, a novel storyline for a tale which has already been told, and some of the finest acting we have seen for some time.

Suits

If you haven’t seen Suits yet then this is the perfect legal drama to follow. Jessica Pearson heads up a high powered corporate law firm with her two rottweiler attorneys Louis Litt and Harvey Spector. Things take a turn when they hire an attorney who never attended law school, but knows the law better than everyone else. The show spans 8 seasons and it was the show in which we first saw the break out role of Meghan Markle. The show features brilliant acting and some excellent storylines which really keep you guessing until the end of each episode.

Billions

The performances of Paul Giamatti, Damien Lewis and Maggie Siff in this cat and mouse series about a stock trader and the law enforcement who want to take him down is a fascinating and fast paced game of chess which will tie you up in knots guessing how the whole thing is going to pan out. The thing that drives this entire thing forward however is not just the outstanding acting but also the phenomenal scriptwriting, a work of art.

Fleabag

Fleabag ran for just 2 seasons and this may be a quick watch for you, nonetheless it will be absolutely essential viewing which will leave you frantically clicking ‘next episode’ every 30 minutes or so. The masterpiece by Phoebe Waller-Bridge is about a twenty something woman trying to make her way through life in an awkward, immoral, open-minded and clumsy way. The characters are fascinating, the tension and the emotion which she brings can be felt through the TV set and it is one of the most relatable comedies which we have seen for some years. This is a riot of a watch which will leave you laughing, cringing and crying, possibly at the same time.

To read more on topics like this, check out the blog category.