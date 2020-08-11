How To You Ship Your Household Items The Stress-Free Way

Whether you are shipping a grand piano to your new home, selling a used teak wood cabinet to a customer or a 3-door refrigerator you just bought online at a great deal, getting household goods shipped, especially large ones, can often seem like a huge task to deal with. It doesn’t have to be stressful if you leave the shipping part to the hands of reliable movers and shipping companies.

Shipping household goods typically depends on several factors. These are the factors that can affect the cost of your quotes:

Distance

Item size

Timings

Locations Of Pickup And Delivery

Time Of The Year

Preparing For Your Household Goods To Be Shipped

After you have selected a shipping company to deliver your household items, you need to prepare the items for pick up:

Cleaning And Photographing /Videoing – Remember to clean the item and photograph/video it before it is picked up to keep a record of its condition and to help ascertain again if damage has occurred during transit.

Working Condition – Ensure that the item that you are shipping is in perfect working condition by testing it prior to handling it to the shipping company. Take a video of the item in working condition in case you need it to show it to the moving company in the event a damage has occurred.

Packing – Always ensure that the item is wrapped securely and protected before they are being transported to avoid damages. Use proper packing materials like bubble wrap, shrink wrap or glassine paper. Also get ratcheting straps to keep items from sliding around and breaking in transit. If additional protection is required such as a pallet, do discuss the packing details with your chosen shipping company and ask for the best price.

Ask for insurance coverage – Despite all the precautions that you’ve taken, there’s always some risk of damage during a move. Ask your insurance company about coverage to protect your property.

What You Should Do After Receiving The Household Item

Once the item has been delivered, remember to check the condition immediately once you receive the parcel. Compare the images before pickup to compare, check the workability of the item and if any discrepancy is found, raise it with your shipping company immediately, backed up with photos and videos where necessary.

Searching for the right shipping company to move household items can be time-consuming as you search through tens and hundreds of websites or ask around from friends. At Shiply, all you have to do is to enter a few simple details about your household items and quotes from interested shipping companies will be sent to you. These shipping companies are rated and you can read valuable reviews from previous customers. The quotes are often up to 75% cheaper than usual. After a price comparison from these shipping companies, you are able to select the company that offers the best deals that meet your requirements.

If you have any doubts before, during and after shipping your household item, you can always call the shipping service consultants and they will resolve them for you. Remember that these shipping companies look forward to a positive review from you too.