Holiday Gift Ideas for the Home

Pressure to find gifts for everyone on your Christmas list is mounting as the big day draws nearer. Hopefully by now, you’ve gotten presents for your immediate family and are working your way down your list of extended family and friends. If not, then we’re here to help.

Once you make it past the top of your gifting list, it gets easier because you can transition from getting gifts for individuals to getting gifts for the home and families. Continue reading to get some ideas for practical gifts for the home.

Ice Maker

Not all refrigerators come with ice makers, making a countertop ice maker a perfect gift for some families on your shopping list. Portable ice makers are also great for friends or family members who like to host events and serve cocktails or frozen beverages. However, not all ice makers are the same. If you know someone who is picky about the flavor, shape, and texture of their ice, then a Home Labs home ice maker is a great gift idea.

Houseplants

Humans and houseplants have a symbiotic relationship. We inhale what they exhale, and vice versa—indeed, it’s a great example of the “circle of life.” Furthermore, plants can uplift the mood of a room (or entire home) and even help stimulate creativity. With that being said, a succulent houseplant such as a snake plant or money tree is a great gift for anyone on your Christmas list. Succulents are low maintenance, and you can get plants delivered as late as Christmas Eve in many places.

Kitchenware

The kitchen is the heart of the home, so there’s no better way to gift an entire family than to shop for the kitchen. Kitchenware is especially helpful for newlyweds or young people in their first house or apartment. After all, there’s a reason that cookware, blenders, and toasters are such popular wedding and graduation gifts. So, if you know someone getting a start in a new residence, kitchenware is likely near the top of their wishlist.

Area Rug

Hardwood floors are beautiful and difficult to protect. Regular maintenance and not wearing shoes in the house go a long way toward maintaining the integrity of wood floors, but the best (and easiest) way to protect them is with area rugs. If someone on your shopping list has hardwood flooring in their home, they’re sure to appreciate an area rug. However, it’s a good idea to pick a rug that matches the decor of their home. Otherwise, you might not see the rug on the floor the next time you visit your friend.

Pet Toys and Accessories.

Good pet parents treat their fur and feather buddies like family members and will appreciate it greatly if you do, too. If you have a family member or friend with a pet that’s got a place in your heart, get them a toy, Christmas treats, or some type of accessory they’ll enjoy. Both your distant fur buddy and their family will be grateful.

As you can see, shopping for a family (or their home) is significantly different from gifting individuals. There’s not as much pressure as when buying a present for an individual, and practical gifts are usually the best. Ice makers, plants, kitchenware, area rugs, and pet toys are all great gift ideas for the home and a great way to show a family how dear they are to your heart. The great thing about these gift ideas is that you can be thrifty or extravagant, depending on your budget. Ultimately, gifting is about giving presents that are useful and hold sentimental value. So, enjoy the holidays and the magic of gifting.