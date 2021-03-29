Do I Need Beadlock Wheels on UTV?

Shopping for your next set of UTV wheels? With the dizzying array of options, selecting your new tires can feel a little overwhelming. You don’t need to be a tire expert to pick the right wheels for your side-by-side, but knowing what’s out there can help you cut through the decision fatigue. This brief guide discusses some of the top-rated tires. And ATV riders, you’re not being left out – you’ll also find some helpful instructions for swapping out your wheels before you hit the trails again.

Top 5 UTV Wheels

You’ll probably encounter many kinds of UTV tires as you shop. But you’ll also want to consider your UTV’s rims first. There are two main types on the market: beadlock and non-beadlock. So, what’s the difference? Well, a beadlock wheel has an outer ring that’s bolted onto the wheel itself. This ring helps manually secure a tire’s bead onto the wheel rather than relying on air pressure alone.

If you’re not familiar with beadlock wheels, don’t worry. You’re not the only one. This wheel style first became popular with off-road racing and rock crawling. That’s because it helps keep the tire on the rim to maintain dependability and stability. Beadlock wheels are useful if you typically use lower pressure tires for rock crawling, riding on sand or moving on snow. Super-rugged terrain, racing and high-torque machines may also call for beadlock rims.

Once you’ve figured out your rim options, your next step is looking for tires. You don’t have to shell out a small fortune to find high-quality models. In fact, many of the cheapest UTV tires are also top-rated choices among riders:

Kenda K99 Bear Claw , a versatile 6-ply all-terrain tire with longitudinal tread

, a versatile 6-ply all-terrain tire with longitudinal tread ITP Mud Lite XTR , an extreme terrain radial with 1 1/8-inch deep angled and grooved lugs

, an extreme terrain radial with 1 1/8-inch deep angled and grooved lugs Maxxis Carnivore , an 8-ply mud tire with aggressive tread and sidewalls featuring protruding tread blocks

, an 8-ply mud tire with aggressive tread and sidewalls featuring protruding tread blocks Sedona Coyote , a puncture-resistant all-terrain model with siped tread lugs and built-in rim guards

, a puncture-resistant all-terrain model with siped tread lugs and built-in rim guards Sedona Rip-Saw RT, a 6-ply heavy-duty tire offering solid performance on rocky and watery ground

How To Replace an ATV Tire

Knowing how to change ATV tires is important no matter where you ride. Keep in mind you’ll need to pull your old tires off their rims. Before you begin, you should allow plenty of time for the job and have the proper tools: a valve stem remover, tire irons, a bead breaker and an air compressor.

The process involves deflating your old tires, then breaking the bead seals and pulling the tires off your rims. It’s also a good idea to clean your rim lips and apply bead sealer if required. The final step is lubing the beads on your new tires before mounting them on your rims and inflating them. If your typical riding speeds exceed 35 MPH, you may need to balance your new tires.

Hopefully, you selected your new tires from a reputable powersports dealer. Comparison shopping may seem like a no-brainer, but remember not to shop by price alone. A balanced approach considers each tire’s features, performance, customer ratings and price.