You plan to engage in business travel at a higher level next year, and you can’t wait for the professional opportunities that this will afford you. However, you can’t help but to wonder where you’ll stay. Should you stick with traditional hotels, or should you try an extended-stay hotel or a corporate housing unit next time? According to Brian Ferdinand, a leading business expert, a corporate housing unit may be your best option. Let’s take a peek at why this is.

Hotel Setting

In his recent article, Brian Ferdinand, who is the managing partner of SoBeNY and its parent company CorpHousing Group, explains that hotels are generally used for stays that will last under one week. Hotels offer many benefits, such as a high level of flexibility for travelers, as well as good locations. After all, hotels are typically abundant in various cities.

Hotels also come with daily housekeeping—a major bonus for guests who are concerned about maintaining a clean and welcoming home away from home. In addition, hotels offer amenities and reception around the clock.

The problem with hotels, though, is that this type of accommodation is expensive. In addition, hotel rooms are generally small and can therefore feel claustrophobic after some time. Hotels also typically lack full-sized kitchens, which means you may be tempted to eat out more than you prefer to.

Extended-Stay Hotel Setting

An extended-stay hotel is most appropriate for a traveler who plans to stay in a new city for two and four weeks. This type of hotel offers the same benefits you’d receive in a regular hotel room, including daily housekeeping and amenities. However, it also offers some additional perks, such as a kitchenette for cooking and a more competitive daily rate.

Still, extended-stay hotels do carry some drawbacks as well. For instance, this type of accommodation typically doesn’t come with an oven. In addition, like a traditional hotel room, an extended-stay hotel is usually small.

Corporate Housing Unit Setting

If you’re planning to go on business trips in 2021, then corporate housing is the perfect fit for you. That’s because corporate housing is designed to accommodate a traveler for one month or even several months.

Corporate housing also tends to offer a more homelike atmosphere than you’d experience in a hotel or extended-stay hotel. For example, in your unit, you can enjoy a full kitchen rather than a smaller kitchenette. The homey atmosphere may make being away from home much easier to cope with from one business trip to the next.