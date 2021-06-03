Alternatives When Your House Does Not Have a Patio Cover

Relaxing in the shade while enjoying the benefits of spring and summer weather is a must. If your house does not have a patio cover, consider an alternative or even a patio awning. Patio shade reduces the amount of sunlight that hits your patio while also allowing you to relax outdoors in the shade. Do not let the weather keep you from enjoying the outdoors. Enjoy your backyard on warm days without hesitation. Here are some alternatives to consider for patio covers:

Patio Umbrellas

Enjoy patio shade by purchasing a patio umbrella. This is a less expensive alternative when considering patio covers. Why allow for the sun to blind you and take hours away from outdoor enjoyment? High quality and reasonably priced umbrellas will ensure a good time outdoors without breaking your wallet. Patio umbrellas are also easy to assemble and portable so that you can put them up wherever you would like.

Sail Shades

Easy to assemble with enjoyable benefits, sail shades are an effective way to provide shade. Sail shades are created to be long enough to provide a lot of coverage for your backyard. Assembly is simple and just requires stake placements where you would like the structure to go.

Wall Mounted or Free-Standing Gazebo

A cost-effective way to add shade to your outdoor space is by investing in a wall-mounted gazebo. Maximize the use of your outdoors with either free-standing or wall-mounted structure. Make the most out of your backyard in all weather conditions. Whether the extra shade serves as protection from UV rays on hot summer days or from rain. A gazebo will indeed meet your needs no matter what the season might be.

Pergola

Similar to a gazebo, a pergola is a free-standing small structure with a roof. A pergola is intended to provide shade and shelter. The structure is easier to assemble than a gazebo but depending on the design, it might not look as classy as a gazebo. Nevertheless, expect a pergola to get the job done.

Canopy

A temporary alternative to a patio cover is a pop-up canopy. Canopies provide additional shade whenever you need it and can easily be taken down. The portability of canopies also allows for them to be moved around wherever they are needed. These structures are an instant way to get shade.

Trees

This option might be a bit more obvious, but trees do provide plenty of satisfactory shade. Trees are an inexpensive way to provide shade outdoors. While also being an eco-friendly choice, trees can also contribute to the ambiance and aesthetic of your outdoor space. Planting the right amount of trees that are suitable to your location’s climate conditions can be very beneficial and pleasant on hot days.

Stay Covered

Take advantage of your outdoor space to the full extent by adding sun coverage. There are multiple options to consider that will provide you with the shade that you need. If you are uncertain about what you would like to invest in, consider a temporary option such as a pop-up canopy. These are temporary sun protectors that can be used to your benefit until you decide what option is best for you. Whether you venture outdoors for your own enjoyment or to entertain guests, create a space that maximizes comfort.