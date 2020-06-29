The 7 Best Gift Cards You Can Get at AtrexCard

Shopping for a gift can be overwhelming, especially if you have no idea what to buy. Enter gift cards.

Gift cards can be a fantastic present because they enable people to buy exactly what they want. As long as you know where they prefer to shop, you can hit the bullseye with a gift card.

Here are some of the most exciting AtrexCard gift cards that your friend or loved one will actually use.

1. Amazon Gift Card

Who doesn’t like shopping on Amazon? You can get pretty much anything at its online store, from electronics and household items to apparel and books.

With an Amazon Gift Card, your gift recipient can choose from literally millions of different items. They can use them anytime, which is perfect if they want to wait for a big sale. Who said that gift cards have to be boring?

2. Xbox Game Gift Cards

Gamers love getting new games, right? But if you have no idea which game your gamer wants, you can simply get them a gift card.

Gift cards for Xbox games are ideal for anyone who owns an Xbox device. At AtrexCard, you can get an Xbox Live Gift Card for downloading games, game add-ons, apps, TV shows, and movies. The card even allows purchasing various devices from Xbox and Microsoft Store.

There are also other Xbox gift cards for a wide range of games. You can get a card for Fortnite, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, The Elder Scrolls, FIFA 19, and more. Of course, that’s perfect only if you know which game your gift recipient is eyeing.

3. Steam Wallet Gift Card

Here’s another excellent gift for gamers. But don’t worry – even if you’re not familiar with Steam, your gamer friend certainly is.

On Steam, you can add funds to your account to purchase games and add-ons on the platform. You do that with your digital Steam Wallet.

If the person you’re buying a gift for has a Steam account, they could use a Steam Wallet Gift Card from AtrexCard. They can use it to add credits to their digital wallet and pick from more than 2,000 games. Who wouldn’t want a gift like that?

4. Nintendo eShop Gift Card

You’ve certainly noticed a pattern here – yet another gift for gamers. That’s simply because games can be very expensive, and gift cards can significantly reduce the prices.

Also, who’s not a gamer these days? Even if your friend or significant other doesn’t play them all day long, they might enjoy relaxing with a good game from time to time.

If they love Nintendo games, get them an AtrexCard for the Nintendo eShop. They can also use it on the official Nintendo site anytime.

5. iTunes Gift Card

iTunes gift cards are very popular, but they’re not just for music lovers. Apart from streaming and downloading songs, people can use them to stream and download movies, TV shows, and podcasts.

What’s more, they also work in the App Store and Mac App Store. Even the Apple Books Store (formerly iBook Store) supports them, so your friend can have access to tons of books and audiobooks.

6. Google Play Gift Card

If you’re buying a gift for an Android user, a Google Play Gift Card might be your way to go. Like with iTunes, this card is for buying apps, games, songs, books, audiobooks, and anything else Google Play offers.

For instance, there is plenty of premium fitness, wellness, and meditation apps that your friend might like. There are also awesome games with in-app purchases that enhance the gaming experience. You can really never go wrong with such a gift.

7. Netflix Gift Card

A Netflix Gift Card from AtrexCard is also a fantastic choice for a gift. It’s perfect if your gift recipient is a TV show or movie enthusiast (who isn’t?), but doesn’t have a subscription yet.

This gift card would provide them with access to unlimited Netflix content that they can enjoy anytime and anywhere. Gifting a Netflix membership to someone special is certainly a great way to show them you love them.

Keep in mind that it’s not a lifetime membership. It only pays for a limited time, but it would still make them happy.

Found Your Perfect Gift?

Each of these gift cards can be a perfect gift if you know what your friend or loved one likes. The cards give them the freedom to choose their own gift from their favorite online stores.

The best part? These gift cards don’t have an expiration date. That special someone can use your gift anytime, which is ideal if they don’t even know what to get just yet.