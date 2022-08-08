Tips For Wearing Flared Pants

Flared pants have gained popularity in the last season. And it is that they not only lengthen the silhouette, but can work with a wide variety of garments and accessories. Adapting this trend is not as complicated as it seems, thanks to the fact that flared jeans can be worn on a daily basis. However, there are certain rules of footwear and accessories that it is important to follow.

1. Manage the proportions

Flared pants have a higher proportion in the boot. For this reason, it is important to mark the waist, so that the silhouette does not lose its shape. So it is more convenient to wear upper garments close to the body.

2. Keep it simple

There is a phrase that sums it all up: Less is more. In this sense, flared jeans are perfect to give a simple but chic look. For example, white sneakers and a t-shirt can be two wildcards to create a simple outfit.

3. Prioritize the cut

This is one of the problems when choosing flared pants but you don’t need to worry trendy fashion style will help you provide the best styles. However, the key is to wear them neither dragging on the ground nor too short; just off the ground. Even so, in case the length is greater, you can use heels to stylize the pants.

4. Add a blazer

Tailoring is a trend that is still current. In addition, it brings elegance instantly. So a blazer with a turtle neck inside is one of the combinations that can win the most looks.

5. Bet on colors

In the world of fashion everything is valid. For this reason, it is worth choosing flared pants and creating single-color or color-block looks. To do it correctly, use the color wheel as a guide.

6. Add denim more denim

The total denim is a great combination that is composed by wearing both the upper and lower garment in this material. The key to not fail is to wear both in a similar color; otherwise, the look will tend to look unattractive.

7. Go for a top

Croptops have become one of the favorite garments to add style to a look. And what better way to give flared pants a sexy touch than with a top. Accompany this combination with an open blazer.

8. Flatter the silhouette

If you are a short person, certain models of flared jeans such as cello flare jeans are usually very flattering. For example, looking for a high-waisted design with open sides gives a feeling of having longer legs.