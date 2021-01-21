Learn All about Fantasy Cricket Apps

Fantasy Cricket App is a growing trend in the cricket-crazy nations. While in India, the sport is believed to be akin to its popular religions. With eager fans siding their favourite teams and players, the nation unanimously chants for the victory of their country.

While cricketers are no less than Gods here, designing your playing 11 by picking out your favourites is a dream come true. While this may not happen in real life, it is possible in virtual reality.

And, here is where fantasy cricket comes into the picture. With the impending IPL season just around the corner, the rising popularity of the IPL T20 Fantasy Cricket comes as a no surprise.

More About IPL Fantasy Cricket

While fantasy sports apps are your chance to win real cash by making use of your knowledge pertaining to your sport, it is neither easy nor difficult. To master it, you must have sound knowledge of the sport. Thus, there is a multitude of fantasy sports you can indulge in where the games are not limited to cricket.

Earn the chances of winning real-time cash using your knowledge of cricket, Kabaddi, Football, and more. However, to participate in such real money contests you may have to spend very little money. Needless to say, joining the app is free and also you may play for free. Nevertheless, you cannot win money by playing free games.

The cash contests have their own set of rules and price for you to play them. However, practicing the fantasy sport of your choice is certainly an option to increase the chances of winning real cash soon.

Now, coming back to IP Fantasy cricket, it is played on similar grounds to the very popular IPL or Indian Premier League. Here is where you can mix and match countries to create a strong team of your playing 11.

How to Play IPL Fantasy Cricket T20?

It is very easy and simple. After completing the very easy registration process you must choose your team. Typically, every player may get to choose up to 4 wicket-keepers, 6 batsmen and 6 bowlers and close to 4 all-rounders.

The trick here to climb up the leader board or increase your chances of winning is to have a well-blended team of the underdogs and the reigning players.

As in the real game of cricket, you must also assign a captain and a vice-captain for your team. These two players are the ones who typically can double their scores to create the differentiating factor to climb up your scoreboard.

Needless to say, the individual players in your team will earn you points when they play well in the IPL. Thus, it is their performance on the field will decide the course of your points and scores.

The more you score, the chances of winning also increase. Thus, you can enjoy the upcoming IPL season and create your own team simultaneously to see if the players you have chosen live up to your expectations of winning the fantasy game for you or not.