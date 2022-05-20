When you have a business to run, everything you do, every decision you make, is motivated by the search for success. There’s no one definition of success in business, so there’s no single set of actions that lead to it. The search for success is defined by what you want out of life as an entrepreneur, and the circumstances you’re operating in. But one thing that helps in every situation is finding your niche: understanding exactly what it is your business offers that others do not, so you can lean into that uniqueness and distinguish yourself from the crowd.

Today we’re taking a look at how you can find your niche and the advantages it confers in a crowded marketplace.

Informing Growth

Growth is important for all businesses, but still presents hazards for the ill prepared. If you don’t have a clear idea of the unique points that make your business attractive, you run the risk of blunting their effect as you grow, becoming bigger but more generic and less attractive to your customer base.

If you want professional advice and you’re looking for business growth specialists, London has plenty to choose from. On the other hand, if you’re a small, new business, you can do a little basic research yourself to guide yourself in these early days. Simply talk to your customers. Find out what brings them to you over the competition, and for that matter who the competition is. When you know which businesses your customers are meaningfully choosing between, you have a clear picture of who’s meaningfully competing in your space, and what they’re offering. You can make sure you tailor your growth to lean into those specific things you offer that other people don’t, and more fully occupy your niche.

Fine Tuning Marketing

Marketing has never been more important for businesses, and has never been more of a science. Communicating what your business is and why it’s worth spending money at has always been important, as long as businesses have existed, but digital marketing and social media allow you to target very specific audiences with specific adverts.

A good understanding of your USPs (or unique selling propositions) allows you to fine tune that marketing, ensuring that for each audience you’ve identified as having good potential as customers, you can show a facet of what you have to offer tailored specifically to them. That might be highlighting particular products, or it could be emphasising the value of what you offer or your expertise in the field. Understanding how you fit into a niche in the landscape of brands in your industry helps you present yourself better and more attractively to potential customers.