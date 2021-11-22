Can you work more than one job in the UK?

If you’re looking to improve your career or try new jobs, the UK is a place where you can explore plenty of opportunities. With its growing economy, the need for skilled workers is also going up the slope. As a result, plenty of huge industries on this European island are waiting for you, which might have you thinking of getting multiple jobs in the UK.

If you’re planning to do this, you might have been wondering if it’s legal or is there a possibility for you to pull this off. Well, the answer is yes. Getting more than one job in the UK is possible, especially since it’s rich with job opportunities from various industries. However, as much as there’s a chance for you to pull multiple jobs, there are various factors that you might want to consider before doing so.

Here are some of them:

1. Taxation

Getting jobs is easy, but you need to ensure that you’re paying the right amount of tax. So, if you want to have more than one job, you need to consider the issue that you might encounter since usually the country’s taxation system is still not well organized regarding this matter.

The UK’s tax system usually caters only to your main job, which might be an issue since you are earning more, but your tax is still for one job. So, to fix this issue, you might want to contact experts for immigration lawyer assistance if you’re an expat working abroad. They can provide you with plausible solutions to be able to pay taxes right. But, on the other hand, you can also contact HMRC to guide you with the process on how you can fix the tax issue.

2. Insurance and Benefits

If you’re a foreigner working in the UK, you will also be eligible to receive National insurance and benefits if you complete all the registrations upon arriving in the country. However, if you plan to apply for multiple jobs, you also need to consider these things.

Working two jobs in the UK under different employers can be a hassle since you must pay your contributions independently. So, this means that if you have two jobs, you’ll pay separate contributions for both of them. Hence, if you’re good with this kind of setup, working with multiple jobs is not a problem.

However, it’s essential to ensure that your contact with your employers knows your situation before applying for jobs, regardless of the number. So that, if issues arise, your employer can help you out.

3. Employer Contracts

Working two jobs in the UK is great to optimize your earnings, but you need to consider the cons of doing so, like paying tax, insurance, and also the contacts from your employers. You should check if your contracts from your main job allow you to take other work. And if it’s not in the agreement, it will be helpful if you communicate with your employer about your plan to avoid conflicts.

4. Working Hours

As much as you can work more than one job in the UK, unfortunately, the law of the country limits working hours to 48 hours a week unless you are willing to choose to work more than the allocated time. So, it’s okay to have more than one job and work more than 48 hours if it’s not against your will. However, this is only applicable for workers who are 18 years old and above since there’s a different law regarding minors. You can check out the site of GOV. UK to gather more information about this matter.

5. Employment Rights

If you plan to work multiple jobs, you should be aware of your rights as an employee, especially about the salary you receive. There might be instances that employers might take advantage of your situation and offer you less than the minimum wage. Moreover, the agreement between you and your employers should abide by the law. If you think you’re being offered less than what you deserve, you can contact authorities or consult the immigration for expats if you’re a foreigner working abroad.

Summary

The job opportunities that you can get in another country are plenty, but if you plan to hustle more and apply for more than one job, you should be aware of what you need to consider. Some of these things are paying the tax, handling your contributions for insurance and other benefits, working hours, contract with your employers, and your rights as an employee. If you consider all of these, working two jobs can be more manageable.